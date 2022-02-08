Read news from:
WORKING IN NORWAY

The potential issues workers in Norway should know about taking their home office abroad

The rise of working from home has meant many have chosen to take their Norwegian job abroad. However, experts have warned that workers should know about several potential consequences.

Published: 8 February 2022 14:39 CET
Double taxation and dropping out of the National Insurance Scheme are some of the consequences facing workers in Norway who chose to take their home office abroad. Pictured is a digital work meeting. Photo by Chris Montgomery on Unsplash

The Covid-19 pandemic meant many in Norway have been ordered to work from home multiple times during the last two years.

Many have opted to use this flexible working solution to up sticks and live in another country or visit home for an extended period and take their work with them.

However, tax authorities and auditing firms in Norway have said that those who have chosen to take their jobs with them abroad are now facing some consequences as a result.

“We didn’t receive that many enquiries before Covid-19, but now we have seen very many cases regarding taxes and people taking home offices abroad. What we are seeing now is that many will not have considered the consequences of this,” Oddgier Wilik, a tax adviser at Deloitte Law Firm, told public broadcaster NRK.

Among the complications that have resulted from working for a Norwegian employer but in another country are tax issues.

“You can’t just bring a PC and go (wherever you want). This needs to be planned, and things need to be done in the right order. Otherwise, it can have major financial consequences, both for the employee and employer. Moreover, it is always expensive to fix afterwards,” Wik added.

Norway’s tax administration, Skatteetaten, has said that it has received an increase in questions regarding working remotely from another country.

One of the significant consequences some face is the possibility of having to pay taxes in two countries. 

Furthermore, even though Norway has a tax agreement with several countries, meaning those who pay tax in two countries can get some of the excess taxation refunded, the process of getting a rebate can take a long time.

In addition, you also face dropping out of the National Insurance Scheme, which has knock-on effects for pensions, insurance and sick pay, among other things.

There is a possibility of staying within the National Insurance Scheme while working abroad, however, you will need to apply with the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV) to do so.

Despite the complications and potential pitfalls, Wik believes the trend of remote workers in Norway taking their home officers abroad is likely to continue.

“Employers who want to keep skilled workers will go a long way (to do so) if the employee wants to work for a period with a home office while abroad. But, they will (the employee) still face a dilemma when they have to decide on the consequences working from abroad can entail,” Wik explained.

WORKING IN NORWAY

How much have monthly wages risen in Norway?

The average monthly salary in Norway grew by around 2,000 kroner per month in 2021, figures from Statistics Norway have revealed.

Published: 8 February 2022 12:27 CET
Between 2020 and 2021, the average monthly salary in Norway rose by 4.2 percent, almost double the amount wages grew by a year prior, a report from Statistics Norway has revealed.

The stats firm said that the monthly average salary in Norway was 50,790 kroner as of November 2021.

“Wage growth in 2021 was 2.0 percentage points higher than the lower wage increases seen in 2020. It was also higher than the wage growth in 2019, which was the highest in many years,” Håkon Grini, senior adviser at Statistics Norway, said in a report on wage growth.

Grini said there were two major contributors to wage growth over the past year. Firstly, was a record number of job vacancies in 2021, meaning employers will have offered higher pay packets to lure employees.

Secondly were, wage settlements being delayed in 2020. Wage settlements, which determine minimum salaries for many industries in Norway, are negotiated by unions in the first half of the year.

In 2020, these were delayed due to the pandemic.

“Due to the lockdown in 2020, many wage settlements were postponed. This means that some of the wage growth that would have been expected to happen in 2020 didn’t happen until the following year,” Grini explained.

When taking the delayed wage settlements into account, salary growth in 2021 wasn’t too different to wage rises seen in other recent years.

Bonuses in private-sector jobs grew by 17.1 percent per month last year. The reason for this sharp increase was that many bonuses were withheld in 2020.

