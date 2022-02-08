Read news from:
WORKING IN NORWAY

How much have monthly wages risen in Norway?

The average monthly salary in Norway grew by around 2,000 kroner per month in 2021, figures from Statistics Norway have revealed.

Published: 8 February 2022 12:27 CET
Barcode, Oslo
Monthly wages in Norway rose by 2,000 kroner in 2021. Pictured is Barcode, Oslo. Photo by Gunnar Ridderström on Unsplash

Between 2020 and 2021, the average monthly salary in Norway rose by 4.2 percent, almost double the amount wages grew by a year prior, a report from Statistics Norway has revealed.

The stats firm said that the monthly average salary in Norway was 50,790 kroner as of November 2021.

“Wage growth in 2021 was 2.0 percentage points higher than the lower wage increases seen in 2020. It was also higher than the wage growth in 2019, which was the highest in many years,” Håkon Grini, senior adviser at Statistics Norway, said in a report on wage growth.

Grini said there were two major contributors to wage growth over the past year. Firstly, was a record number of job vacancies in 2021, meaning employers will have offered higher pay packets to lure employees.

Secondly were, wage settlements being delayed in 2020. Wage settlements, which determine minimum salaries for many industries in Norway, are negotiated by unions in the first half of the year.

In 2020, these were delayed due to the pandemic.

“Due to the lockdown in 2020, many wage settlements were postponed. This means that some of the wage growth that would have been expected to happen in 2020 didn’t happen until the following year,” Grini explained.

When taking the delayed wage settlements into account, salary growth in 2021 wasn’t too different to wage rises seen in other recent years.

Bonuses in private-sector jobs grew by 17.1 percent per month last year. The reason for this sharp increase was that many bonuses were withheld in 2020.

WORKING IN NORWAY

‘Solid’ Norwegian wage growth predicted in 2022

A solid economy and labour shortages in many industries means workers in Norway can look forward to an increase in wages next year. 

Published: 29 December 2021 11:43 CET
Pictured are people working in an office.
Wages could rise above inflation next year. Pictured are people hard at work in an office. Photo by Ant Rozetsky on Unsplash

Workers in Norway can expect to see a sizeable bump to the figure on their wage slip next year, DNB Markets, one of the country’s largest investment banks, has predicted. The bank said that it expected wages to increase by 3.8 percent in the next year.

“We believe that there will be a solid rise in wage growth next year, and if we are right, there will be an increase of half a percentage point compared to the wage growth we have seen this year,” Kjersti Haugland, chief economist for DNB Markets, told public broadcaster NRK.

According to the broadcaster, most economists believe wages will increase beyond the 3 percent mark in 2022.

DNB Markets estimates that despite high inflation in 2021, next year should see inflation of around 2.6 percent. Typically wages only rise as high as inflation, but several factors could lead to wage growth surpassing price rises.

This is due to factors including a strong economy and many industries entering wage settlement negotiations in the new year while simultaneously experiencing a shortage of personnel, Haugland said .

“The bargaining position of the employees will then be strong,” she said.

Norway’s workforce is heavily unionised, and unions play a prominent role in working life in the country. The country doesn’t have a minimum wage. Instead, wages are negotiated through collective agreements between unions and industry organisations.

Peggy Hessen Følsvik, head of the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO), said that she expects wages to increase next year but tempered expectations somewhat.

“We won’t negotiate ourselves out of the factory door (with unreasonable demands), so we must make sure that we have a wage development that means other countries around us do not out-compete us,” she told NRK.

“If we can stick to that responsibility, our members must also get their share of the profits that are created in the business world,” Følsvik added.

