ENERGY

Norwegian energy agency warns high prices could last until next winter

High energy prices which are driving up living costs in Norwegian homes could persist through next winter, the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) warned on Monday. The government should be prepared to extend economic relief, the agency said.

Published: 7 February 2022 16:10 CET
Lighting and heating homes in Norway could remain costly throughout 2022.
Lighting and heating homes in Norway could remain costly throughout 2022. Photo by Sara Kurfeß on Unsplash

High energy prices in Norway are likely to continue through the end of this year, NVE director for energy and concessions Inga Nordberg said on Monday in an interview with broadcaster NRK.

“What we are seeing is that you should be prepared for high prices at a much higher level than we are used to. Not just this winter but also in the summer and possibly next winter,” Nordberg said.

Although energy prices normally fall in spring and are also expected to do so in 2022, the most likely scenario is that they will remain high throughout the year, the department director said.

Households should be prepared for “close to winter prices in the summer”, she said.

The prognosis for high energy prices in the medium term remains uncertain, however. It is primarily affected by two factors in Norway: gas prices and the level of rain and snowfall.

The current security situation in Ukraine makes the former factor uncertain, while snow levels in the mountains are currently low although that “can change quickly”, Nordberg said.

The government last month said it would further increase a subsidy for energy bills, updating a package brought in December which saw the state pick up 55 percent of household bills when the spot price, the cost of raw energy firms pay, rises above 70 øre per kilowatt hour.

The opposition and critics subsequently said that the scheme wasn’t enough before the government said it would cover 80 percent of electricity bills, subject to a vote in parliament.

The scheme, which began in December 2021 and will run until March of this year.

Asked whether the government should consider extending it, Nordberg told NRK “I think it is natural that is one of the things we should look at in future”.

ENERGY

Norwegian government to increase energy bills subsidy to 80 percent

Norway’s government says it will further increase a subsidy for energy bills as households struggle with rising electricity prices.

Published: 10 January 2022 15:51 CET
Pictured are power lines in Drammen, south-east Norway.
The government has said it will increase the share of the bill it covers. Pictured are power lines in Drammen, south-east Norway where prices have been high. Photo by Anna Valberg on Unsplash

Following calls from other parties and pressure groups, the government will increase its support package aimed at helping households feel the squeeze of record energy prices.

“We have a power system that is reliant on precipitation, reservoir levels and the energy situation in Europe. This has put us in an extreme situation lately with sky high prices. The market does not take social considerations into account, but we (the government) can do that,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told newspaper VG.

The original package was brought in December and saw the government pick up 55 percent of the bill when the spot price, the cost of raw energy firms pay, rises above 70 øre per kilowatt hour.

The opposition and critics subsequently said that the scheme wasn’t enough. The government subsequently said it will cover 80 percent of electricity bills, subject to a vote in parliament.

The Socialist Left Party, which the country’s minority government relies on for pushing proposals through parliament, has said it would back the increased subsidy, giving the added support a majority.

The consumption cap of 5,000 kilowatt hours will remain in place. The increased support will raise the estimated cost of the package to around 8.9 billion kroner, the energy ministry said in a statement.

According to calculations by business and finance publication E24, the new support scheme will shave around a third of household energy bills, based on a consumption of 2,000-kilowatt hours at an average price of around 1.50 kroner.

The new subsidy will apply from January, meaning the deduction will appear on the bill for that month when it arrives in February.

The scheme began in December 2021 and will run until March of this year.

