Peak of Covid infections approaching

Norway is approaching the peak of its current wave of Covid-19 infections, Gier Bukholm, director of the infection control department at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, has told newspaper VG.

A change to Norway’s Covid testing system means that Covid figures are lower than they have been in recent weeks due to the new regime detecting a smaller number of those who test positive than before.

“We believe the epidemic has progressed further than what has been registered (in the figures),” Bukholm told the newspaper.

“We know that the infection (numbers) is very high, but we do not know how close we are to the peak of infection, but we are approaching the peak,” he added.

Norway to announce new central bank governor today

A new governor of Norway’s central bank will be appointed at 11am today. Minister of Finance Trygve Slagsvold Vedum and the new governor, who has not been announced yet, will hold a press conference at 12:30pm.

Former PM and current NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and deputy central bank governor Ida Wolden Bache are widely reported by the Norwegian press to be the two frontrunners for the role.

Delays expected at Oslo Gardermoen Airport expected this morning

Travellers can expect delays at Oslo Gardermoen after flights were grounded earlier this morning due to difficult take-off conditions this morning.

At around 8:30, Harald Kvam from Oslo Airport said that the eastern runway had reopened, and they expect air traffic to be able to depart shortly.

“We are working full time to open up completely. Passengers who are affected are asked to follow information from the airlines,” he added.

21,804 new Covid-19 cases

On Thursday, 21,804 new Covid-19 infections were registered, 2,484 fewer than the same day a week prior.

Over the last seven days, an average of 19,265 Covid-19 infections have been registered per day. The same average a week before was 20,411. Recently, health authorities have changed how they record infections, meaning fewer daily infections get recorded per day.

As of Thursday, 279 patients in the hospital had tested positive for Covid-19. This is one fewer patient than the day before.