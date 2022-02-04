Norway appoints former PM to head central bank

AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalnorway
Politics

Share this article
Jens Stoltenberg, current NATO chief, soon to be governor of Norway's central bank.
Jens Stoltenberg (pictured above in a file photo) has been named as the new governor of Norway's central bank and will take over at the end of the year. Photo by: HANNIBAL HANSCHKE / POOL / AFP
AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalnorway

NATO chief and former Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg will take over as head of Norway's central bank "around December 1", officials said Friday, in an appointment that comes amid rising tensions between the West and Russia.

A former prime minister and finance minister in his native Norway, Stoltenberg beat out the central bank’s deputy governor, Ida Wolden Bache, for the job.

His appointment comes as Western nations fear Russia has plans to invade Ukraine, which aspires to join the NATO alliance.

The 62-year-old trained economist had previously stipulated that he would only be able to take on the new role after his term as NATO secretary general ends in October.

The finance ministry said Friday he would start at the central bank “around December 1”.

The selection process has made headlines in Norway, where commentators and politicians have raised concerns about political nepotism, due to the newly-appointed governor’s longstanding ties to the ruling Labour Party. In December, Stoltenberg said he had submitted his candidacy for the job after having been contacted by the finance ministry.

“The finance ministry contacted me in November to see if I’d apply for the job. I did it, it’s a position that motivates me hugely,” he told AFP via his press office at the time.

“I made it clear to the finance ministry that if I get the job, I wouldn’t be able to start work until the end of my NATO mandate on October 1,”
Stoltenberg said.

The current governor of the bank, Oystein Olsen, is to retire this month at the age of 70. Wolden Bache will serve as interim head, the government said.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Norwegian government urged to improve energy support scheme for households

Norwegian government urged to improve energy support scheme for households

KEY POINTS: What did Norway’s PM say in the New Year’s speech?

KEY POINTS: What did Norway’s PM say in the New Year’s speech?

NATO chief and former PM Stoltenberg eyes Norway central bank top job

NATO chief and former PM Stoltenberg eyes Norway central bank top job

ANALYSIS: How will the 2022 budget change life in Norway?
FOR MEMBERS

ANALYSIS: How will the 2022 budget change life in Norway?

Norwegian government and Socialist Left Party agree on 2022 budget

Norway’s new cabinet includes majority women and Utøya survivors

FOR MEMBERS

The key policies from Norway’s new government that you need to know about

New Norwegian government outlines climate ambitions despite commitment to oil