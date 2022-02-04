Ditch the paperwork: How to get a Norwegian digital mailbox

Depending on where you live in Norway, checking the mail can be a chore. If you are lucky and live in the city, then a trip to the post box isn’t too arduous, but if you live somewhere a bit more remote, then it could mean a trip into town every time you’re expecting a letter.

Thankfully, Norwegians are ahead of the curve when it comes to doing things digitally, and you can receive important letters and documents into a digital mailbox with minimal hassle.

How does it work?

A digital mailbox- or digital postkasse in Norwegian- is a place to digitally receive post from authorities and municipalities. Digital mailboxes also allow you to receive correspondence from private companies, such as energy providers.

Around 600 central and local government agencies send mail digitally via these digital mailboxes.

There are two mailboxes you can choose from in Norway. These are Digipost and e-Boks. Digipost is a digital mailbox run by Posten, Norway’s postal service, while e-Boks is a private company. Both are available in English.

You can also receive documents like your Norwegian tax return on Altinn, the government’s dialogue and application portal, but this isn’t the same as a digital mailbox.

Digipost and E-Boks essentially offer the same service, so it will be down to personal preference when choosing. When new mail arrives, you’ll be notified by SMS or email.

They are secure and encrypted, meaning that nobody but yourself has access to the mailbox.

Who can get one?

To create a digital mailbox, you will need to be at least 15-years-old, have a Norwegian personal identification number and a form of electronic ID.

For Digipost, this can be, BankID, Commfides, MinID, or Buypass.

For E-boks, you can use the same. However, you can only use BankID when logging in to view mail from private companies.

This may mean the Digipost is the better option for you if you have struggled to get a BankID.

How can I apply?

The process for setting up a digital mailbox is done on the provider’s site. You will be asked to provide your personal number, phone number and email address.

If the Norwegian Digitisation Agency has your information and contact details on record, then signing up for Digipost should only take a couple of minutes. If the Norwegian Digitisation Agency doesn’t have your details, then fear not because setting up a mailbox still won’t take more than 10 minutes if you have everything you need.

What can I do with it?

Depending on the service you choose, you will- in addition to reading your post-also be able to sign contracts and pay invoices directly via your digital mailbox.

Digital mailboxes can also help you save cash as utility providers usually apply a charge for sending post to a physical address.

Additionally, you can create an archive of important letters and documents that may come in handy at a later date.