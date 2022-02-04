Ditch the paperwork: How to get a Norwegian digital mailbox

<p>Depending on where you live in Norway, checking the mail can be a chore. If you are lucky and live in the city, then a trip to the post box isn't too arduous, but if you live somewhere a bit more remote, then it could mean a trip into town every time you're expecting a letter. </p><p>Thankfully, Norwegians are ahead of the curve when it comes to doing things digitally, and you can receive important letters and documents into a digital mailbox with minimal hassle.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210311/avoid-the-paperwork-16-things-you-can-do-online-in-norway/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">16 things you can do online in Norway</a></strong></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">How does it work? </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">A digital mailbox- or </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">digital postkasse</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> in Norwegian- is a place to digitally receive post from authorities and municipalities. Digital mailboxes also allow you to receive correspondence from private companies, such as energy providers.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Around 600 central and local government agencies send mail digitally via these digital mailboxes.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">There are two mailboxes you can choose from in Norway. These are <a href="https://www.digipost.no/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Digipost</a> and <a href="https://www.e-boks.com/norge/nb" target="_blank" rel="noopener">e-Boks</a>. Digipost is a digital mailbox run by Posten, Norway's postal service, while e-Boks is a private company. Both are available in English. When new mail arrives, you'll be notified by SMS or email.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">They are secure and encrypted, meaning that nobody but yourself has access to the mailbox.</span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Who can get one? </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">To create a digital mailbox, you will need to be at least 15-years-old, have a Norwegian personal identification number and a form of electronic ID.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">For Digipost, this can be, BankID, Commfides, MinID, or Buypass.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">For E-boks, you can use the same. However, you can only use BankID when logging in to view mail from private companies.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">This may mean the Digipost is the better option for you if you have struggled to get a BankID.</span></p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20220114/how-to-get-an-electronic-id-in-norway-without-a-personnummer/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">How to get an electronic ID in Norway without a ‘personnummer’</a></strong></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">How can I apply? </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The process for setting up a digital mailbox is done on the provider's site. You will be asked to provide your personal number, phone number and email address.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">If the Norwegian Digitisation Agency has your information and contact details on record, then signing up for Digipost should only take a couple of minutes. If the Norwegian Digitisation Agency doesn't have your details, then fear not because setting up a mailbox still won't take more than 10 minutes if you have everything you need. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">What can I do with it? </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Depending on the service you choose, you will- in addition to reading your post-also be able to sign contracts and pay invoices directly via your digital mailbox.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Digital mailboxes can also help you save cash as utility providers usually apply a charge for sending post to a physical address.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Additionally, you can create an archive of important letters and documents that may come in handy at a later date.</span></p>
