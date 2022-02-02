These are the new Covid-19 rules for travelling to Norway

Travelling to Norway has gotten easier after the Norwegian government decided to scrap the testing scheme in place to detect cases of Covid-19 at the border, alongside most other pandemic restrictions, during a press conference on Tuesday evening.

The new rules, which took effect at 11pm on February 1st, will mean an end to queuing to get tested at the airport or other border crossing checkpoints – a time consuming and costly scheme that has been subject to criticism in Norway.

Vaccinated travellers now face no restrictions when entering Norway from abroad, according to the new travel rules, which are summed up in a government press release.

Unvaccinated travellers will however have to get tested before their journey, unless they can document that they have recently recovered from Covid-19.

All travellers must continue to register their journey digitally prior to arrival.

The government has yet to update the travel rules on its website, but these are usually published in both English and Norwegian shortly following announcements.

Earlier in the pandemic, Norway put in place one of the strictest travel schemes in Europe, at one point requiring all travellers from European countries with high incidences of Covid-19 to quarantine in hotels for several upon arrival.