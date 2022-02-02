Norwegian expression of the day: Skjønner ikke bæret

<p><strong>Why do I need to know 'skjønner ikke bæret'?</strong></p><p>Because as a foreigner in Norway there will be times when you have no idea what Norwegians are saying, or when you are dumbfounded by the many cultural oddities here.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p><em>Skjønner ikke bæret</em> directly translates as "don't get the berry", as in the edible fruit hanging on bushes and trees. It means finding something totally incomprehensible. </p><p>The full sentence adds an "I", <em>jeg skjønner ikke bæret - </em>I don't get any of this - but the <em>jeg</em> is often dropped.</p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p><em>Skjønner ikke bæret </em>is stronger than just <em>jeg skjønner ikke hva du mener</em> (I don't get what you mean). Adding the berry for some obscure reason means that you really understand nothing at all, though no one really seems to know why.</p><p>You could compare the expression to "this is Greek to me," although this one actually exists in Norwegian too, <em>det er helt gresk for meg.</em></p><p><strong>Use it like this</strong></p><p><em>Skjønner ikke bæret</em> is for times when you are unable to grasp the meaning of what someone says or does, or when you don't manage to solve a task at hand.</p><p>Let's say the "super easy" do-it-yourself Ikea shelf you just had delivered turns out to be a real mission impossible. You are well placed to sigh and say <em>jeg skjønner ikke bæret av dette</em> - I don't understand this at all.</p><p>Or say your Norwegian friends insist on going for a long walk on a windy, rainy Sunday - because "you can't spend a whole Sunday doing nothing" - you can think to yourself that you<em> skjønner ikke bæret</em> of the Norwegian compulsivity to always, always be outdoors.</p><p>If someone blabbers something Norwegian at you and you have now idea what they are saying, you may tell your other Norwegian friends later that <em>jeg skjønte ikke bæret - </em>I had no idea (what they were saying).</p><p><strong>Don't use it like this</strong></p><p>Do not, however, say it directly to the Norwegian blabbering person. <em>Jeg skjønner ikke bæret</em> is a colloquial expression and should only be said to someone's face if they're a friend or someone with whom you would strike a pretty informal tone. Unless it's the Ikea shelf situation, then you can safely say it to anyone and loudly too.</p><p><strong>Synonyms</strong></p><p><em>Forstår ingenting</em> - Don't understand anything</p><p><em>Skjønner ikke en dritt </em> - Don't get shit (be careful, this is extremely colloquial, though frequently used among young Norwegians)</p>
