What changes about life in Norway in February 2022

Covid rules to be relaxed?

The government has stated that it plans on relaxing national measures to protect the public from Covid-19 despite the growing number of infection cases. The newest national update is expected, but not confirmed, to happen Tuesday evening, February 1st.

Recently, many national regulations have changed to recommendations including:

It is recommended to not have more than ten guests at a private party.

Sports and free time activities can continue with proper precautions in place.

Universities and higher education institutions should take measures to ensure more in-person learning.

In addition, quarantine rules have recently been relaxed. You can check here to for the latest guidelines on what to do if you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive.

International travel in February

The national rules may be relaxing. But if you plan on traveling from the first of February, take the necessary time needed to read up on the newest international travel rules. You should also check how long your corona pass is valid for your final destination.

From February 1st – When 270 days (just over nine months) have passed since dose two, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) warns that some countries may require a booster dose.

You can check here for more international travel regulations for traveling both in and out of Norway.

Oslo’s night time metro closures

Parts of Oslo’s T-bane metro system will close during the evening for five days a week throughout much of February and March.

From Sunday, February 6th, metro traffic at some of Oslo’s busiest stations will stop during the evening for around seven weeks, newspaper Aftenposten reports.

The disruption will be split into two periods. The first round of night closures will begin on February 6th, when all metro traffic between Majorstuen and Stortinget (Norway’s parliament) will stop after 9pm.

The second round of disruption will last for more than four weeks, from February 27th until March 24th. During this second period of evening closures, trains will no longer run between Jernbanetorget and Brynseng after 9pm. This will apply to lines 1,2, 3 and 4. In addition, Tøyen, Ensjø and Helsfyr will also be closed when traveling on the affected lines.

On the days that nighttime closures apply, alternative transport will be arranged by having more trams.

READ MORE: What you need to know about Oslo’s nighttime metro closures in February

School holiday

February is the month when many Norwegians choose to take a week free from work. This is because of school closures most commonly referred to as winter break. While all other holidays happen on the same date throughout all of Norway, winter break is special in that the days free from school happen on different weeks depending on where in the country you live.

A good part of Norwegians schools close for vinterferie or “winter break” on week 8 (the 21st to the 25th of February) on the eastern and southern parts of Norway. Up north, schools are closed the week before on week 7 (14th to 18th). And over on the west side in Bergen and its surrounding municipalities, winter break happens during week 9 (Feb 28th – Mar 4th).

Pre-pandemic, many Norwegians chose to travel abroad during this week. Although a good portion of them spend it at their cabins or up in the mountains. One of the main reasons this school holiday is taken on different weeks is in an effort to reduce heavy traffic on mountain roads. Surely the deviation helps. Yet still, you can expect traffic and a rise in accommodation prices in and surrounding popular winter break destinations throughout February.

A damper for the romantics

Valentine’s day (February 14th) lands on a Friday this year.

Traditionally, this is a recognized as a day of love, romance, and sweet gestures. But don’t feel bad if you don’t come home with flowers and chocolates to your loved one in Norway.

Yes, Valentine’s day is acknowledged in this country but really, there is no pressure for grand gestures of kjærlighet or “love” as Valentine’s day is like most others. You may however see some red hearts or banners placed in boutique windows. And you may find it more difficult to get reservations and certain restaurants.

February is not without a celebration in Norway

If you have younger children, then it’s time to to start thinking about a costume. Norway has its very own tradition of the popular festival Carnival which is called Fastelavn.

Children in preschool usually dress up in costumes of their choice and have a Fastelavn party at their school. The celebration has Roman Catholic origins. But in modern day, many Norwegians choose to celebrate Fastelavn as a celebration for the soon arrival of Spring.

This year, Fastelavn lands on Sunday, February 27th. Meaning children will likely dress up in school the Friday before or Monday after. Adults don’t usually dress up.

But they do wear looser fitting pants in preparation for Fastelavnsboller, This is a special type of bolle (an airy pastry) that is cut into two, filled with cream and jam, and then powdered with sugar on top. It’s a sugar lover’s dream! And even the healthiest of Norwegians will often make an exception and enjoy.