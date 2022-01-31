Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Health authorities change guidelines for home tests

The Norwegian Institute for Public Health (NIPH) has updated its guidelines in relation to the use of ‘home’ or ‘self’ tests for Covid-19, the authority said in a statement this morning.

The rapid antigen tests which can be administered at home are generally referred to as self-test in Norway and are also known as lateral flow tests.

According to NIPH, self tests which take samples from only the nose will detect most infections but samples from both the nose and throat may detect a higher number of Omicron infections.

“Particularly adults with symptoms can therefore take samples from both the nose and throat when they do self-tests,” NIPH medic Joakim Øverbø said in the statement.

The sample should be taken from the throat first and then the nose, or only the nose – but not from the nose and then the throat, Øverbø said.

Language council to make ‘hen’ pronoun

The Language Council of Norway (Språkrådet) is to make “hen” a personal pronoun, according to media Blikk.

If the proposal is approved, “hen” will be added to the Norwegian dictionary as a gender neutral equivalent to “hun” (she) and “han” (he).

“The proposal is to give hen the status of a personal pronoun as a third person, such as that of hun and han today,” section manager Daniel Ims of the Language Council of Norway told Blikk.

“Hen” can be used as a neutral word for something with unknown gender or for someone who does not define themselves with “hun” or “han”, Ims said.

The word could be added to the dictionary later this year.

Meteor spotted over south of country

A new meteor was spotted above Norway in several locations on Sunday evening, newspaper VG writes.

The meteor was registered with the Norwegian Meteoritical Society (Norsk Meteornettverk) at 6:09pm yesterday evening, the paper reports.

The celestial object is estimated to have entered the earth’s atmosphere 113 kilometres above Telemark and disintegrated at an altitude of about 25 kilometres before landing in the sea off Telemark.

Any debris from the meteor will have landed in the sea, an expert said to VG.

Covid-19: 14,040 new cases in Norway

14,040 new cases of Covid-19 were registered in Norway in the most recent daily update.

That is 6,113 cases less than the average daily total (20,153) for the last seven days and 1,394 more cases than last Sunday.

In Oslo, 4,065 new cases were registered, 1,438 more than yesterday.

A lower number of new cases is generally registered on weekends.

On Sunday, a total of 230 people with Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals in Norway, a drop of 13 compared to the previous day and three more than seven days prior. 53 patients with the virus are currently admitted to ICUs.