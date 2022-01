Testing at the border may be scrapped

In a weekly report, the Norwegian Directorate of Health said that Covid testing for arrivals into Norway could be scrapped, at least for fully vaccinated travellers with a valid Covid-19 certificate.

“Testing at the border may cease, but it may be considered to continue testing arrivals who can not document with an EU certificate immunity or a negative test in line with the EU Council recommendations,” the Norwegian Directorate of Health wrote in its report.

The report comes a few days before the government is set to reassess and most likely relax the current Covid-19 restrictions.

“Import infection is less important in the current situation,” the Norwegian Directorate of Health said.

Earlier this week the governemnt dropped travel quarantine for all arrivals, regardless of vaccination status.

Report: Children may have better protection than adults after being infected with Covid-19

A new report from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health has found that children’s immune response to Covid-19 is different to that of adults.

The report states that children have a more efficient and faster immune response and are better at responding to new antigens. In addition, after becoming infected with Covid, children tend to trigger a broad and adaptive immune response that boosts protection against reinfection.

The health institute added that vaccination after Covid infection boosted protection even further.

24,288 new Covid-19 infections

On Thursday, 24,288 new Covid-19 infections were registered in Norway, that is 7,411 more than the same day a week before.

Thursday’s figure is also 4,936 cases, more than the average of the previous seven days.

In Oslo, 5,164 cases of infection have been reported, 1,359 more than the day before.

Health Minister: People will need to be responsible

Minister of Health Ingvild Kjerkol has said that a relaxation of the Covid-19 rules would come early next week.

“Everyone can prepare for quite a large relaxation. But it is still the cases that we want those that are ill and have symptoms to isolate themselves,” Kjerkol told newspaper VG.

READ MORE: When will Norway lift its remaining Covid-19 measures?

The health minister also said that the responsibility for assessing the infection control situation would move from the state to individuals.

“People must make assessments in the time to come,” Kjerkol said.

“It is about politeness and solidarity to inform friends that you are infected and contagious. Isolating yourself when you are sick is still important,” Kjerkol explained.