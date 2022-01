What does it mean?

Directly translated to English, Å ha en finger med i spillet means “to have a finger in the game”. It has a nearly identical meaning to the English phrases, “to have your toes in the water” or “ to have a hand in”.

Å ha en finger med i spillet means to be an obvious part of something, or to be a part of something without being seen. It could be with a group, a final decision, an activity, or a literal game.

The expression can be used in both lighter and more serious situations.

For example – A parent can have a larger role than the teacher said was allowed in helping their son with his family tree project by having their finger in the game.

One can also claim the iceberg had its finger in the game when it came to the sinking of the Titanic.

Norwegian synonyms

influere – influence

assistere – assist

spille en rolle i – play a part in

bidra – contribute

Use it like this

Jeg vet du hadde en finger med i spillet, Hanne – I know you had a hand in this, Hanne

Jeg er ganske sikker at regjeringen har en finger med i alt – I’m pretty sure the government has their hand in everything.