Why do I need to know this?

If a colleague or friend tells you something you shared was tatt for god fisk, you’re going to want to know if you were just complimented or criticised.

What does it mean?

Directly translated to English, tatt for god fisk means, “taken for good fish”. Taking a statement or piece of information you heard for good fish means that you accept it uncritically. You don’t question its truth because you do not doubt it is factual.

So, if someone tells you, they took something you said for god fisk, they could be letting you know that they trust you.

However, it could also be taken as a criticism. If someone is telling you you always believe everything you hear for god fisk, then they might be telling you to be more sceptical and less naive.

Compliment or criticism, the best way to find out how to translate this expression is by reading the context of the situation it is said in. Either way, you choose to take it. The popular saying has nothing to do with literal fish.

Use it like this

Thomas sa at han gi meg penger tilbake litt senere og jeg tok det for god fisk – Thomas said he would give me my money back and I trusted him.

Nettopp hørte på radio at det skulle snø i dag, så jeg tok det for god fisk og holdt meg hjemme – Just heard on the radio that it’s going to snow today. I believe what I heard and am going to stay home.