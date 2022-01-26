Norway registers over 20,000 daily Covid-19 cases for the first time

Norway has passed the milestone of recording more than 20,000 infections over a 24-hour period, just one week after it passed 15,000 daily cases for the first time and around two weeks after recording more than 10,000 positive coronavirus samples for the first time.

Tuesday’s figure of 24,429, a daily infection record, is 9,062 cases more than the same day a week prior.

Over the last seven days, an average of 18,110 Covid-19 infections have been registered per day. The corresponding average seven days ago was 11,180, indicating a rising infection trend.

Last week the number of weekly Covid-19 hospitalisations in Norway rose for the first time since mid-December, when admissions peaked, reversing a downtrend.

Despite soaring infections in recent weeks, Frode Forland from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health told newspaper VG on Tuesday, before the Covid-19 figures for the day were released, that it may be possible to lift some measures in the near future.

“The measures will continue to be relaxed if it goes well, and it seems to be going well,” Forland told VG.

Several measures have been eased in recent weeks, including a relaxation of the self-isolation rules and the lifting of the national alcohol ban. On Wednesday, Norway scrapped its rules on entry quarantine for all travellers.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, speaking to newspaper VG, said that the government wouldn’t rush into making any decisions when it came to Covid measures.

“Infection rates are rising, now they are around the 18,000 per day mark. It (rising infections)was expected. Admissions went down, but now they are increasing moderately. We have to follow the situation and make facilitations in line with the underlying (infection) control strategy,” he told the newspaper.

When it last announced an easing of domestic measures on January 14th, the government said it would reassess the national restrictions at the beginning of February.