Why Omicron has caused an increase in Covid-19 hospitalisations in Norway

Frazer Norwell
[email protected]
Covid-19 stats

Share this article
Somebody preparing a Covid-19 test.
The NIPH has said that the Omicron variant is leading to more hospitalisations, the NIPH has said. Pictured is somebody preparing a Covid-19 test. Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash
Frazer Norwell
[email protected]

The number of weekly Covid-19 hospitalisations in Norway is rising and will continue to do so, despite the now dominant Omicron variant being milder than other variants, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said Tuesday.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) has said that a recent trend of decreasing weekly Covid-19 hospitalisations has been reversed and is now on the rise.

“The big winter (Covid) wave is now starting, as expected, to result in more hospital admissions,” Preben Aavitsland, chief physician in the infection control division at the NIPH, told newspaper VG on Tuesday.

In mid-December, the number of weekly hospital admissions with Covid as the main cause peaked at 254, before dropping off rapidly as Omicron, which the NIPH has said is 73 percent less likely to result in hospitalisation, became dominant in Norway.

However, the number of hospitalisations rose last week for the first time since the peak in weekly admissions at the end of last year. Last week there were 135 hospital admissions, compared to 116 the week before.

Aavitsland, chief physician in the infection control department, said that he expects to see Covid admissions increase even more going forward.

“It is a moderate increase (last week’s numbers), but we expect more,” Aavitsland told VG.

Line Vold, director of the infection control department at the NIPH, explained to public broadcaster NRK that despite Omicron being milder than the Delta variant, the increase in hospitalisations was expected due to Omicron driving higher infection rates than the Delta variant.

“We have always pointed out that with high enough infection rates, we will see more admissions,” Line Vold told the public broadcaster.

Over the last seven days, an average of 16,816 Covid infections have been registered per day. The same average a week prior was 10,359, indicating a rising infection trend.

Vold also said that those admitted with Omicron were spending less time in hospital than with other variants.

“The number of days you spend in hospital with Omicron is shorter than with the Delta variant,” she said.

In a recently updated risk assessment of the Omicron variant, the NIPH said that it was expecting anywhere between 100 and 400 daily hospitalisations every day at the peak of the current infection wave. The NIPH has predicted that the current wave will likely peak at the turn of the month or in early February.

READ MORE: When will the current wave of Covid-19 infections in Norway peak?

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Why Europe could be headed for pandemic ‘endgame’

Why Europe could be headed for pandemic ‘endgame’

Omicron ‘sub-variant’ throws up new virus questions

Omicron ‘sub-variant’ throws up new virus questions

Norway registers over 15,000 daily Covid-19 cases for the first time

Norway registers over 15,000 daily Covid-19 cases for the first time

When will the current wave of Covid-19 infections in Norway peak?

When will the current wave of Covid-19 infections in Norway peak?

Covid-19 infections in Norway surpass 10,000 daily cases for first time

Norway registers record number of new Covid-19 cases

Covid to hit everyday life in Norway throughout winter, warns PM

Norway told to expect sharp rise in Covid-19 infections as Omicron becomes dominant