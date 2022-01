Covid entry quarantine rules to be dropped

On Wednesday, 26th January, the government will remove the requirement for those who aren’t fully vaccinated or not in possession of a valid Covid-19 certificate to quarantine upon arrival in Norway.

Currently, those who aren’t jabbed and don’t have a recognised certificate are required to quarantine upon arrival in Norway for up to 10 days, but can test out of isolation on day three.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) said that travellers that are not fully vaccinated or in possession of a valid certificate only made up seven percent of registered travellers and 4 percent of infection cases and entry quarantine was therefore no longer necessary as it was having no impact on hospital numbers.

“I agree with the NIPH that the proportion of infected among travellers without a Covid-19 certificate is so small related to the infection we have in Norway now that the time has come to change the requirement for entry quarantine,” Health Minister Ingvild Kjerkol said in a government announcement.

READ ALSO: UK to end ‘Day 2 test’ requirement for travellers from Europe

18,542 new Covid infections

On Monday, 18,542 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Norway, 7,511 more than the same day the week before.

Over the last seven days, an average of 16,816 infections have been registered per day. The same average a week prior was 10,359.

As of Monday, 255 patients were in hospital with Covid-19.

Norway one of the least corrupt countries in the world

Norway has risen from seventh to joint fourth place on Transparency International’s corruption index.

The Nordic country shares fourth place, meaning low levels of corruption, with more corrupt countries ranked lower, with Sweden and Singapore.

READ ALSO: The essential documents you need to have in Norway

Out of the Nordics, Norway has the third-best ranking for corruption. Denmark and Finland were ranked first and second, respectively.

NIPH Study: Omicron 73 percent less likely to lead hospitalisation

A new Norwegian Institute of Public Health study has found that those infected with the Omicron Covid-19 variant are 73 percent less likely to end up in the hospital than with the Delta variant.

“The findings contribute to increased knowledge and show that there is a lower risk of serious illness among people infected with Omicron than with the Delta variant. This is in line with results presented in reports from a number of countries,” Line Vold, director of the infection control department at the NIPH, said of the study’s findings.