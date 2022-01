Taliban talks in Norway continue

The Taliban and western diplomats will meet in Oslo on Monday for talks on the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and human rights, particularly those of women whose freedoms have been curtailed by the fundamentalist doctrine of the Taliban.

The visit is the first that the Taliban has made to Europe since it retook power in Afghanistan last August. It will meet representatives from Norway, the United States, France, Britain, Germany, Italy, and the European Union.

12,646 new Covid-19 infections

On Sunday, 12,646 new Covid-19 infections have been registered in Norway, 5,042 cases more than the same day a week before.

Over the last seven days, an average of 15,743 infections have been reported daily in Norway. The same average a week before was 9,717, indicating a rising infection trend.

Cost of the pandemic measures calculated

The cost of Covid-19 support and measures has cost the Norwegian state 221 billion kroner since the pandemic began, newspaper VG has reported.

The figure is taken from the state budgets for 2020 and 2021. The sum is around 40 percent of what Norwegians have paid in taxes in this period. The cost of the pandemic per person has been around 40,000 kroner so far.

Experts have tried to estimate what the cost of unemployment, economic downturn, and the effects of the pandemic on industry and production caused by the pandemic will come to. When all this is accounted for, experts predict that the pandemic will have cost a total of 330 billion in 3 years.

Minister to meet cultural sector figures on Monday

Minister of Culture, Anette Trettebergstuen, will meet with industry figures to discuss the current Covid rules.

Last week the rules for theatres and shows were relaxed to allow a capacity of up 1,500 people in venues, but with a cohort system in place. The cultural sector has said that the cohort system makes it difficult for them to operate at the new increased capacity.

The meeting is aimed at trying to find the best solution for all involved.