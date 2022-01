New daily Covid case record set

On Thursday, 16,877 new Covid-19 infections were registered in Norway. That is 5,280 more than the same day a week before.

It is also the highest number of registered infections recorded in Norway in a single day. The previous record for daily cases was set yesterday when Wednesday’s figure was reported.

Over the last seven days, an average of 12,529 new Covid-19 infections have been registered. The same average a week ago was 7,888, indicating a rising trend.

As of Thursday, 249 patients were in the hospital with Covid-19, nine more than the day before.

More people allowed to attend shows and concerts

From noon today, the rules on how many people can gather at an event will rise from 200 with designated seating up to 1,500 people indoors and 3,000 outdoors.

People will need to split into cohorts of 200 when more than 200 guests are in attendance.

Venues will need to ensure that those who aren’t part of the same household are socially distanced, or there is at least a seat between them and other guests.

For events with more than 200 people in attendance, organisers will be required to write a written plan on how they aim to ensure a safe infection-controlled environment.

The news has received a mixed reception from the culture sector. While the industry has welcomed the news as a step in the right direction, many have bemoaned that the cohort system will leave many unable to operate anywhere near the 1,500 capacity.

Sweden test rules change for arrivals from Norway

On Friday, Sweden will scrap the test requirement for foreign visitors from some countries, Norway included, and bring back the Covid certificate rules that previously applied.

This means that adult foreign citizens (again with certain exceptions) travelling to Sweden from EU/EEA countries, including the Nordics, will have to show either the EU’s Digital Covid Certificate or a valid equivalent which shows that the person is either fully vaccinated with a first and second dose, tested negative no more than 72 hours before arrival, or recovered from confirmed infection in the past six months.

Foreign citizens travelling to Sweden from outside the EU/EEA must be covered by an exemption from the overall entry ban (for example, if they live in an “exempt” country) and show a negative Covid test no older than 72 hours unless they are also exempt from the test requirement.