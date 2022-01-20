TELL US: What do you wish you knew before you moved to Norway?

Relocating to another country can be incredibly rewarding and highly stressful, and no matter how well you prepare for the move, something unexpected or unanticipated always seems to rear its head.

Whether it’s a key piece of paper or a vital document required to help smooth the bureaucratic process, an unexpected cost or an aspect of life in Norway that came as a shock to the system.

It doesn’t have to be negative either. It could also be something you’ve grown to love or came as a pleasant surprise. Either way, we would like to hear from you about the things you wish you knew before moving to Norway.

We’ll aim to include your answers in a future article. Thank you for taking part.

Frazer at The Local Norway.