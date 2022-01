Norway passes 15,000 daily Covid-19 cases for the first time

On Tuesday, 15,367 coronavirus infections were registered in Norway, a record amount.

Tuesday’s record figure is also the first time that more than 15,000 infections have been reported over a 24-hour period.

Over the last seven days, an average of 11,180 infections have been registered per day. The same average a week prior was 6,865, indicating that the infection trend is rising rapidly.

There were 238 patients in hospital with Covid-19 on Tuesday. Two fewer than the day before. Of the patients in hospital with Covid, 74 were in intensive care, and 49 were on ventilators.

More than 538,000 people have tested positive for the virus in Norway since the pandemic began.

Quarantine for household contacts of Covid-19 infected could be dropped

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) has said that the quarantine rules which see those sharing a household with or the partners of those who test positive for Covid-19 can be dropped.

Instead, they would see the quarantine rule replaced with daily testing for five days. This in practice would mean that nobody will be required to quarantine after coming into contact with somebody with Covid-19.

“It is logical and sensible because there are people who are healthy and can work even if they have been exposed to Covid-19,” Preben Aavitsland, director of infection control at the NIPH, told newspaper VG.

The government did not adopt the suggested rule change when it eased national Covid-19 rules last week because the municipalities didn’t have enough rapid tests at their disposal.

More deliveries are expected in the coming weeks meaning the relaxation could be made soon.

NIPH to text 4 million people

The NIPH will send out text messages to everyone aged over 16 about the Smittestopp app on Wednesday and Thursday.

The app was developed by health authorities to track infections during the pandemic, and it has thus far been downloaded 1.1 million times.

“We expect a significant increase in infection in the weeks ahead, and the individual will now, to a greater extent, report infection to their close contacts. By reporting infection through the Smittestopp app, you will also be able to notify close contacts you might not be aware of. You will also be notified yourself if you have been near someone who is infected,” Camilla Stoltenberg, director of the NIPH, said on the health institute’s website.

The second day of the Breivik parole hearing

Today is the second day of far-right terrorist Anders Behring Breivik’s parole hearing.

The request for parole is widely expected to be turned down, and today, forensic psychiatrist Randi Rosenqvist will present a statement on Breivik.

In 2012, Breivik was handed a 21-year sentence that can be extended indefinitely for the July 22nd attacks in which 77 people, mostly teenagers, were killed by Breivik.