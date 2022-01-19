Norwegian court told Breivik as dangerous now as a decade ago

A psychiatrist has said that terrorist Anders Behring Breivik poses the same danger to society as he did a decade ago on the second day of his parole hearing.

“The risk of future acts of violence has not changed since 2012 and 2013 when I did my first evaluations,” Randi Rosenqvist, who has conducted several assessments of Breivik over the past decade, told his parole hearing.

Neo-Nazi Breivik was sentenced in 2012 to 21 years in prison, which can be extended as long as he is considered a threat.

He has argued at his parole hearing that he has distanced himself from violence and wants to be released after serving the minimum court-ordered 10 years.

Breivik still suffers from “asocial, histrionic, and narcissistic” personality disorders, Rosenqvist told the Telemark district court. She was speaking on the second day of the hearings, which for security reasons are being held in the gymnasium of the Skien prison where he is incarcerated.

On July 22, 2011, the far-right terrorist set off a truck bomb near the government offices in Oslo, killing eight people, before killing 69 others, mostly teens, at a Labour youth wing summer camp on the island of Utøya.

The testimony by Rosenqvist, the only psychiatrist called to the bar during the parole hearing, is considered key in determining whether Breivik will be paroled, which most experts believe very unlikely at this stage.

Breivik sat calmly throughout Wednesday’s hearing, but shook his head at times while Rosenqvist was speaking.

His request for early release has upset families of the victims and survivors, who feared he would use the hearings, broadcast live by several media, to spread his ideological propaganda.