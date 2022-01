Anders Brevik parole hearing begins

Anders Brevik will ask a court for parole today, a request widely expected to be turned down.

The request for parole comes just over a decade on from the July 22 attacks where Brevik killed 77 people, most of them teenagers.

For the attacks, Brevik received a 21-year sentence that could be extended indefinitely, the maximum that could be given at the time.

He had to serve at least ten years of that sentence before making his first request for a conditional release.

His attacks were the deadliest the country has seen since World War Two.

Svalbard moving away from coal power

Longyearbyen on Svalbard is in the process of acquiring a giant battery as the first step towards an emission-free energy supply.

Currently, the settlement is dependent on Norway’s only coal-fired power plant backed up by diesel-powered generators for power.

The battery system has an output of six megawatts, and the storage capacity is enough to power Longyearbyen for an hour.

The local council has decided that the coal power plant will be closed by autumn next year. The transition from coal to diesel will have the town’s C02 emissions by around half.

Beyond 2023 the local council is planning a zero-emissions solution.

11,031 new Covid-19 cases

On Monday, 11,031 new Covid-19 infections were registered in Norway, 4,491 more than the same day a week before.

Over the last seven days, an average of 10,359 infections have been registered per day.

The same average a week before was 6,622, indicating that the infection trend is rising.

As of Monday, 240 patients in hospital had Covid-19. 79 of those patients were in intensive care, and 55 were on respirators.

High energy prices could impact tomato production

Just over a quarter of tomato farmers will not grow the vegetable this year, a new survey has revealed.

The reason why so many are opting out of growing tomatoes is due to high energy prices cutting into profit margins.

According to an annual survey carried out by the Green Producers’ Cooperation Council and reported by newspaper Nationen, the rising energy costs have contributed to farmers and greenhouse producers struggling to make ends meet.