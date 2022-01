Norway passes 500,000 Covid-19 cases

This weekend a significant infection milestone was passed. In Norway, more than half a million coronavirus cases have been registered since the first Covid infection was reported on February 26th 2020.

The milestone came after a surge in infections over the last couple of weeks. Three new daily infection records were set last week, and Norway also passed the milestone of recording more than 10,000 cases in a single day.

In total, 1,381 people have died with Covid-19 since March 2020.

NIPH expects infection wave to peak at the turn of the month

Norway can expect to see the current wave of infection peak before trending downwards at the turn of the month. A decline in hospital admissions is then set to follow soon after.

“In South Africa, they had a very rapid increase in infection, and then they got a fairly rapid decline as well after they had been through the peak of infection,” Line Vold, director of the infection control department at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, told newspaper VG on Monday.

Grid companies have owed some customers money for more than a decade

Several Norwegian grid companies have owed their electricity customers money for ten years or more, according to figures from the Energy Regulatory Authority.

There are 15 companies that have had a surplus income for a decade or more, public broadcaster NRK has reported.

Gird companies in Norway are subject to revenue limits. This is due to the companies having a monopoly on their part of the gird.

The 15 companies owe their customers a total of around 1.7 billion kroner. The companies do not owe money to individuals but rather their customers as a whole.

“It is unfortunate that some of the network companies have had persistent surplus income over such a long period,” Roar Amundsveen from the Energy Regulatory Authority told NRK.

7,604 new Covid-19 cases

On Sunday, 7,604 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded. Sunday’s figure was 1,625 cases less than the average for the previous seven days, which was 9,229.

This is 3,420 cases more than the same day last week, and 231 people in hospitals had Covid. 76 of those were on respirators.