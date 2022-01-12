<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Living in another country brings the excitement of embracing a new cuisine and finding your favourite local dishes, delicacies and snacks.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">However, sometimes the thing we can crave the most is a small slice of home or a creature comfort you can't find in Norway.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Whether it's Brits looking for "proper" cheddar, other international residents looking for key ingredients to make dishes that remind them of home, either way we all eventually end up looking for something from back home. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Do you have any suggestions or hidden gems on where to source international food in Norway that we've missed? </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.thelocal.no/20211209/where-to-find-international-foods-in-norway-this-christmas/news@thelocal.no" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Get in touch</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> and let us know! </span></p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Iceland</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The British supermarket chain has slowly grown a foothold in Norway since opening its first supermarket in 2018 and now has </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.icelandmat.no/butikker" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">five stores</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">. Four of those are based in and around Oslo, with a fifth recently opening in Kristiansand.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Thankfully, for those who don't live near the capital, you can also order </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.icelandmat.no/butikker" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">online</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, but the selection may not be as comprehensive on the web as it is in stores.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The online product range has everything from salad cream and marmite to teabags, chocolate and stock cubes.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">One tongue in cheek complaint that residents tend to have about Iceland is that despite some of the packaging having UK prices on them, they are still required to pay the full Norwegian price.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Some </span><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Europris</span></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> stores have also been known to stock items from Iceland's product range, and other UK favourites. However, this is more of a lucky dip, and there are no guarantees.</span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Mega Candy</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The Mega Candy <a href="https://www.megacandy.no/en/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">website</a> boasts a wide array of primarily American confectionary, and is based in Norway, meaning there are no tolls to pay on any orders.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The store stocks all-American classics such as Twinkies, Reese's and Hershey's. </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Deliveries are shipped within 1-3 days, and delivery can take between 2-6 working days.</span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Matmarket</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">An </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.matmarket.no/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">online store</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> that delivers around the country and boasts items from Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Macedonia, Russia and more.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The store offers home delivery if you live in Oslo but sends other orders from across the country as orders via the postal service.</span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Coopers Candy</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Another <a href="https://www.megacandy.no/en/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">store</a> that mainly focuses on candy, but with a growing product range. The store stocks a mix of UK, American and Japanese confectionary.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Among the drinks it stocks are Irn Bru and root beer. Unfortunately, both of these can be tricky to find regularly in Norway, so Coopers Candy may provide a more reliable source of securing yourself some bright orange fizz.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The store also offers plenty of dried goods, as well as soups. For American readers, you'll be pleased to know they stock tins of Campbells, and for readers from the UK, they stock Cup A Soups.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Also among the selection of dried foods are ramens. Coopers Candy also has a wide range of teas on offer to from Tetley to Yorkshire Tea.</span></p><p>Interestingly, the site has started stocking products from Mexico, meaning that if you wanted to add a bit of authenticity to your <em>taco Fredag </em>(taco Friday) you could order some spices and marinades. </p><p>Coopers Candy's products are shipped from Sweden, but VAT and tolls are included in the price.Deliveries are shipped within 1-3 days, and delivery takes 2-6 working days.</p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">'Smak Av' stores</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">If you are after a taste of something a bit more Mediterranean, then the Smak Av (taste of) stores could have something for you. They have stores in </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.google.com/search?q=smak%20av%20italia&rlz=1C1CHBF_enNO953NO953&sxsrf=AOaemvKIjvSAQTPUpI62kFz-xA9NZFQ6rQ:1639054960603&ei=9f2xYY6-CYWSxc8P4PeeoAQ&oq=msak+av+ital&gs_lcp=Cgdnd3Mtd2l6EAMYADIECAAQDTIKCC4QxwEQrwEQDTIKCC4QxwEQrwEQDTIGCAAQDRAeMgYIABAWEB4yBggAEBYQHjIGCAAQFhAeMgYIABAWEB4yBggAEBYQHjIGCAAQFhAeOg0ILhDHARCvARDqAhAnOgcIIxDqAhAnOgQIIxAnOgsILhDHARCvARCRAjoFCAAQkQI6CwguEIAEEMcBEKMCOgUIABCABDoFCC4QgAQ6BAgAEEM6CwguEMcBEKMCEJECOgoILhDHARDRAxBDOgcIABCABBAKOgQIABAKOgQILhAKOgQILhANOgkIABDJAxANEB5KBAhBGABQAFjpEWD7IWgBcAB4AIABhQGIAbQJkgEDNi42mAEAoAEBsAEKwAEB&sclient=gws-wiz&tbs=lf:1,lf_ui:4&tbm=lcl&rflfq=1&num=10&rldimm=9463180474921779662&lqi=Cg5zbWFrIGF2IGl0YWxpYSIDiAEBSM7b3tDLsICACFoqEAAQARACGAAYARgCIg5zbWFrIGF2IGl0YWxpYSoICAIQABABEAIyAm5vkgEVaXRhbGlhbl9ncm9jZXJ5X3N0b3JlqgEWEAEqEiIOc21hayBhdiBpdGFsaWEoCg&ved=2ahUKEwinvMXF49b0AhVLSvEDHSJoAN8QvS56BAgPEBw&rlst=f#rlfi=hd:;si:9463180474921779662,l,Cg5zbWFrIGF2IGl0YWxpYSIDiAEBSM7b3tDLsICACFoqEAAQARACGAAYARgCIg5zbWFrIGF2IGl0YWxpYSoICAIQABABEAIyAm5vkgEVaXRhbGlhbl9ncm9jZXJ5X3N0b3JlqgEWEAEqEiIOc21hayBhdiBpdGFsaWEoCg;mv:[[59.946553200000004,10.772367599999999],[59.92121509999999,10.749845599999999]];tbs:lrf:!1m4!1u3!2m2!3m1!1e1!2m1!1e3!3sIAE,lf:1,lf_ui:4" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Lillogard</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> and </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.google.com/search?q=smak%20av%20italia&rlz=1C1CHBF_enNO953NO953&sxsrf=AOaemvKIjvSAQTPUpI62kFz-xA9NZFQ6rQ:1639054960603&ei=9f2xYY6-CYWSxc8P4PeeoAQ&oq=msak+av+ital&gs_lcp=Cgdnd3Mtd2l6EAMYADIECAAQDTIKCC4QxwEQrwEQDTIKCC4QxwEQrwEQDTIGCAAQDRAeMgYIABAWEB4yBggAEBYQHjIGCAAQFhAeMgYIABAWEB4yBggAEBYQHjIGCAAQFhAeOg0ILhDHARCvARDqAhAnOgcIIxDqAhAnOgQIIxAnOgsILhDHARCvARCRAjoFCAAQkQI6CwguEIAEEMcBEKMCOgUIABCABDoFCC4QgAQ6BAgAEEM6CwguEMcBEKMCEJECOgoILhDHARDRAxBDOgcIABCABBAKOgQIABAKOgQILhAKOgQILhANOgkIABDJAxANEB5KBAhBGABQAFjpEWD7IWgBcAB4AIABhQGIAbQJkgEDNi42mAEAoAEBsAEKwAEB&sclient=gws-wiz&tbs=lf:1,lf_ui:4&tbm=lcl&rflfq=1&num=10&rldimm=2835493126933779100&lqi=Cg5zbWFrIGF2IGl0YWxpYSIDiAEBSIPw1obLq4CACFoqEAAQARACGAAYARgCIg5zbWFrIGF2IGl0YWxpYSoICAIQABABEAIyAm5vkgEVaXRhbGlhbl9ncm9jZXJ5X3N0b3JlqgEWEAEqEiIOc21hayBhdiBpdGFsaWEoCg&ved=2ahUKEwinvMXF49b0AhVLSvEDHSJoAN8QvS56BAgPECk&rlst=f#rlfi=hd:;si:2835493126933779100,l,Cg5zbWFrIGF2IGl0YWxpYSIDiAEBSIPw1obLq4CACFoqEAAQARACGAAYARgCIg5zbWFrIGF2IGl0YWxpYSoICAIQABABEAIyAm5vkgEVaXRhbGlhbl9ncm9jZXJ5X3N0b3JlqgEWEAEqEiIOc21hayBhdiBpdGFsaWEoCg;mv:[[59.946553200000004,10.772367599999999],[59.92121509999999,10.749845599999999]];tbs:lrf:!1m4!1u3!2m2!3m1!1e1!2m1!1e3!3sIAE,lf:1,lf_ui:4" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Vulkan</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> in Oslo. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Firstly, Smak Av Italia stocks Italian specialities and is an excellent place for finding high-quality cheeses, meats, and olive oils.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">They stock meat too, perfect if you are after some guanciale to make an authentic carbonara or cured meats.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">There's </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://smakenavspania.no/nettbutikk/page/2/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Smak Av Spania</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, which includes everything from tapas and paella kits to Serrano ham.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Both stores allow for online orders, so it doesn't matter where in Norway you are.</span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Vinmonopolet</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Norway's state-owned wine monopoly is an excellent source of finding alcoholic drinks from back home. However, if you live in a small town, then you'll know polet's selection can be pretty limited.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Fortunately, you can order drinks from all over the world <a href="https://www.vinmonopolet.no/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">online</a> and have them shipped to your local wine monopoly.</span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">International stores</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Generally speaking, small independent grocery stores are some of the best sources for finding international food in Norway. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Most big towns, some smaller ones too, and cities in Norway will have at least one supermarket specialising in foods imported from all over the world. Typically, these stores will be mostly stocked with speciality products and produce from Africa and Asia. However, they are also a good source of Mediterranean and eastern European foods. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The imported and international products found in these stores are typically cheaper than in larger supermarkets. Unfortunately, most of these stores don't have websites, so you'll have to see for yourself what they have to offer and which items they've stocked that remind you of home. </span></p><p><strong>UK Corner Shop </strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.britishcornershop.co.uk/shipping" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">site</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> has been a go-to spot for UK nationals all over Europe for a while, and they do deliver to Norway. Although it may be advisable to try and order from other places first, as while residents complement the site's wide range of products, they have warned of tolls and long delivery times. </span></p>
