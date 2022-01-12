What you need to know about Oslo’s nighttime metro closures

From Sunday, February 6th, metro traffic at some of Oslo’s busiest stations will stop during the evening for around seven weeks, newspaper Aftenposten reports.

The disruption will be split into two periods. The first round of night closures will begin on February 6th, when all metro traffic between Majorstuen and Stortinget (Norway’s parliament) will stop after 9pm. This means that the metro will also not pass through Nationaltheatret station. This first round of nighttime closures applies to all metro lines.

The evening closures will take place between Sundays and Thursdays, with normal service resuming on Fridays and Saturdays. The reason for the disruption is routine maintenance work.

The second round of disruption will last for more than four weeks, from February 27th until March 24th. During this second period of evening closures, trains will no longer run between Jernbanetorget and Brynseng after 9pm. This will apply to lines 1,2, 3 and 4. In addition, Tøyen, Ensjø and Helsfyr will also be closed when travelling on the affected lines.

On the days that nighttime closures apply, alternative transport will be arranged by having more trams. Increased departures will be provided on the 11 line and a new tram route 15 will run from Majorstuen to Jernbanetorget via Frogner.

A bus replacement service will also operate during the second round of closures starting at Jernbanetorget before stopping at Tøyen, Ensjø and Helsfyr and terminating at Brynseng.

The number 17 tram and 31 bus will also have more services for travellers to Carl Berners Square.

More information about alternative arrangements will be provided before the closures via Ruter’s travel planner.