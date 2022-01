New daily Covid-19 infection record

On Tuesday, 9,622 new Covid-19 cases were registered in Norway, a new daily infection record. Yesterday’s infection total is precisely 3,000 more than the average for the past seven days. The previous record of 8,385 daily cases was recorded on January 6th.

Yesterday’s figure is also 1,701 reported cases more than the same day a week prior.

Last week experts outlined how they expected a significant wave of Covid-19 infections to hit Norway due to the Omicron variant.

Trade associations call on the government to introduce Covid passport

As many as 31 different trade associations from across the country are calling on the government to introduce the use of a Covid certificate to keep the country open and end measures such as the nationwide ban on the sale of alcohol in hospitality.

“It’s (the current situation) unfortunate. By using corona passes, fully vaccinated people can live more normally, and employees in many industries can return to work,” Trude Nilsen, director of the business association in Tromsø, north Norway, told newspaper VG.

The various trade associations also asked the government to leave decisions on infection control rules to local authorities to decide.

High-school students want the russ period to take place after exams

Russ, is an annual tradition for high-school students in Norway that happens every year between April and lasts until May 17th and is a time where students party in the run-up to their final exams.

However, many of the students who will be russ this year want to move the month-long party until after their exams are done and dusted.

“We want to party without stressing about exam’s at the same time,” Arian Velasquez, russ president at a high school in Bergen, told public broadcaster NRK.

Parts of Oslo’s metro to close during the evening

Oslo’s t-bane will be disrupted for several weeks, beginning in early February and ending in mid-March.

From February 6th until February 24th, the traffic between Majorstuen and the Norwegian parliament will stop from 9pm until the following morning.

And then, from February 27th until March 24th, traffic between Jernbanetorget and Brynseng will also be hated from 9pm onwards.

On Fridays and Saturdays, the metro will run as usual and on the days that service is disrupted, alternative transport will be offered, newspaper Aftenposten reported.

Extreme weather to hit Norway for the next few days

A winter storm, called Gyda by meteorologists, has arrived overnight and is expected to last until tomorrow at least.

The highest weather warning, red, meaning extreme weather, has been issued in south Trøndaleg and Møre og Romsdal.

Other weather warnings for flooding, landslides, and avalanches are also in place across the country. Strong winds and precipitation are expected.

Several mountain passes have been closed as a result, and a number of ships have been grounded, so it is worth checking before travelling.