Norwegian word of the day: Brillefin

Agnes Erickson
[email protected]
Norwegian word of the day: Brillefin
If its all going your way, you can add this phrase to your vocabulary. Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond
Did you just have a great day at work and order your favourite take-out for dinner? Brillefin!

Why do I need to know this? 

It’s always a plus to learn as many positive adjectives as you can when learning a new language. After all, who doesn’t love having a larger vocabulary when they rave about something wonderful? 

What does it mean?

Directly translated to English, brillefin means “wonderful” or “amazing”. There is no official explanation as to how this slang word developed. It first started showing up in Norwegian literature and started being spoken in the 1930’s. 

How do I use it?

Brillefin is often used in the middle of a sentence. It’s an expression that can be used in both casual and formal conversation. 

Brillefin isn’t an adjective that only describes tangible objects. Brillefint can also be used to describe an amazing or beautiful idea. 

Norwegian synonyms

svært fin – super nice

glimrende – brilliant

ypperlig – excellent

