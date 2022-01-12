Norwegian word of the day: Brillefin

<p><b>Why do I need to know this? </b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It’s always a plus to learn as many positive adjectives as you can when learning a new language. After all, who doesn’t love having a larger vocabulary when they rave about something wonderful? </span></p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p><b>What does it mean?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Directly translated to English, </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">brillefin</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> means “wonderful” or “amazing”. There is no official explanation as to how this slang word developed. It first started showing up in Norwegian literature and started being spoken in the 1930’s. </span></p><p><b>How do I use it?</b></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Brillefin</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> is often used in the middle of a sentence. It’s an expression that can be used in both casual and formal conversation. </span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Brillefin</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> isn’t an adjective that only describes tangible objects. <em>Brillefint</em> can also be used to describe an amazing or beautiful idea. </span></p><p><b>Norwegian synonyms</b></p><p><b><i>svært fin -</i></b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> super nice</span></p><p><b><i>glimrende - </i></b><span style="font-weight: 400;">brilliant</span></p><p><b><i>ypperlig -</i></b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> excellent</span></p>
