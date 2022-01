Danger warning issued for first winter storm of the year

A storm is expected to hit large parts of Norway on Wednesday and Thursday, and danger warnings have been issued for avalanches, floods and landslides in large parts of the country.

There will be heavy rainfall throughout large parts of the country, with between 100 and 200 millimetres of rain expected in western Norway, along with plenty of wind. In some northern parts of the country, up to 35 centimetres of snow is expected.

Vi har sendt ut et gult farevarsel til for Nordland ⚠️ Fra tirsdag formiddag til onsdag formiddag ventes 25-35 cm snø i fjellet. Kratig vind gir også lokal snøfokk. pic.twitter.com/7PRTNSSqZv — Meteorologene (@Meteorologene) January 10, 2022

“The weather will be challenging in many places in the next few days. The storm will hit hard across the country,” Per Erik Haga from the Norwegian Meteorological Institute told public broadcaster NRK.

High inflation to play a big part in collective agreements

Between December 2020 and 2021, prices rose by 5.3 percent, mainly due to the cost of electricity and grid rent doubling, an analysis from Statistics Norway has found.

Workers organisation UNIO has warned that this will likely impact the wage settlement negotiations that will take place during the early part of this year.

READ ALSO: What foreign workers in Norway should know about regulated professions

“We need real wage growth, not least considering that salaries in the public sector have lagged behind in the past couple of years. In addition, we have had a pandemic which has been a great burden to deal with,” Ragnhild Leid, Unio leader, told public broadcaster NRK.

YS leader Erik Kollerud also warned NRK of inflation’s impact on real wages.

“Electric prices are an important part of the general price increase, and with it the requirements for the wage settlement. Last year, we agreed on a moderate settlement where we kept purchasing power. For the time being, it appears that we have seen a large decline in real wages, we cannot accept that,” he told NRK.

6,540 new Covid-19 cases

Over the last 24 hours, 6,450 new Covid-19 infections have been registered in Norway. That is 1,307 more than the same day last week.

Monday’s figure is also 104 more cases than the average for the previous seven days, which is 6,436.

READ MORE: How could Norway’s Covid-19 rules change this week?