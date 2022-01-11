Norway to buy up to 200 trains from French rail firm

AFP/The Local
Norsk Tog has made a solid order for 30 trains from the French firm. Pictured are Alstom employees working in a train in their factory, located in France. Photo by Sebastien Bozon / AFP
French rail giant Alstom announced Tuesday a 1.8-billion-euro ($2-billion) deal to supply up to 200 regional trains to Norway.

The framework contract with public rail company Norske Tog includes an initial firm order of 30 trains worth 380 million euros, Alstom said in a statement.

The Coradia Nordic trains, which can carry 778 passengers and travel at speeds of 160 kilometres per hour (99 miles per hour), will connect Ski and Stabekk in the greater Oslo region.

Delivery of the trains will begin in 2025. Alstom has delivered 300 Coradia Nordic trains to Nordic countries.

Norsk Tog is owned by the state, with it falling under the Norwegian Ministry of Transport and Communications responsibility.

“We look forward to being able to offer improved capacity, comfort and mobile coverage to our commuters,” Øystein Risan, Norsk Tog’s managing director, said in a press release

The new trains boast a higher capacity of around 40 percent compared to the rail links currently in service, Alstom has said. 

Additionally, the French firm said that the trains were specially adapted to meet the needs of the Norwegian rail system. Alstom is currently in the process of outfitting the entire Norwegian rail fleet with a new signalling solution. 

