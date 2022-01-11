Extreme weather warning issued for parts of Norway

Storm Gyda is set to hit Norway on Wednesday and Thursday. As a result, the Norwegian Meteorological Institute has issued an extreme weather warning for the counties of Møre og Romsdal and Trøndelag.

On Tuesday, meteorologists initially issued an orange weather warning for south Trøndelag and Møre og Romsdal before upgrading it to the highest level, red.

“We have decided to upgrade the orange danger level we reported yesterday from orange to red, for Møre og Romsdal and south of Trøndaleg,” meteorologist Geir Ottar Fagerlid told public broadcaster NRK.

The storm is expected to hit the whole country hard with warnings for flooding, landslides and avalanches in place.

The Norwegian Metrological Institute uses three colours for its weather warnings. The first is yellow which means challenging weather. Then there is orange, meaning a serious situation. And finally there is the red warning, which warns of extreme weather.

“There will be challenging weather in many places in the next few days. The storm will hit hard across the country,” meteorologist Per Egil Haga told NRK before the warnings were upgraded in parts of the country.

In addition to the red weather warning for rain, a yellow one has been issued for wind in coastal parts of Møre og Romsdal and Trødnaleg with gusts of up 35 metres per second expected. In the north, heavy snowfall and strong winds are expected.