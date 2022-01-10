Norwegian word of the day: Døgnvill

Why should I know this?

In these modern and international times we live in, it is most helpful to know an adjective in your adopted language to describe the overwhelming confusion that comes with traveling through different time zones.

What does it mean?

Døgnvill is a word that is used to describe the state of confusion you are in when you don’t know what day or time it is. The closest English word translation to the adjective døgnvill is “disoriented”.

Most famously, døgnvill usually involves the mixed feelings of drowsiness, confusion, and jet lag that occurs after long hours, even days, of travel.

However, you can also use it to describe your disorientation over long winter days with no light. Or when you leave your home for the first time after being sick for days.

Døgnvill can be used in more formal conversation. So don’t be afraid to use it at work with your boss or in an email to colleagues.

Norwegian synonyms of døgnvill

desorientert – disoriented

forvirret – confused

Use it like this

Var det morgen eller kveld? Han ble snart døgnvill av alt dette. – Was it morning or night? He quickly became confused by all of this.

Tomas var døgnvill, trett og lei. – Tomas was confused, tired and annoyed.