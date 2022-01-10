Norwegian word of the day: Døgnvill

Agnes Erickson
[email protected]
Norwegian word of the Day

Share this article
A blackboard with the word døgnvill on it.
If you've not had a lot of sleep and it feels like you are away with the fairies then you'll not what this word means. Photo by Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond
Agnes Erickson
[email protected]

That feeling you have when you get off the plane after a ten hour flight.

Why should I know this?

In these modern and international times we live in, it is most helpful to know an adjective in your adopted language to describe the overwhelming confusion that comes with traveling through different time zones.

What does it mean? 

Døgnvill is a word that is used to describe the state of confusion you are in when you don’t know what day or time it is. The closest English word translation to the adjective døgnvill is “disoriented”.

Most famously, døgnvill usually involves the mixed feelings of drowsiness, confusion, and jet lag that occurs after long hours, even days, of travel. 

However, you can also use it to describe your disorientation over long winter days with no light. Or when you leave your home for the first time after being sick for days. 

Døgnvill can be used in more formal conversation. So don’t be afraid to use it at work with your boss or in an email to colleagues. 

Norwegian synonyms of døgnvill

desorientert – disoriented 

forvirret – confused

Use it like this

Var det morgen eller kveld? Han ble snart døgnvill av alt dette.Was it morning or night? He quickly became confused by all of this.

Tomas var døgnvill, trett og lei. – Tomas was confused, tired and annoyed. 

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Norwegian word of the day: Marsipan gris
FOR MEMBERS

Norwegian word of the day: Marsipan gris