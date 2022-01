NIPH is expecting large wave of Covid infection

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) has warned that it expects a significant wave of Covid-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant, which became dominant in Norway this week.

“The epidemic is now driven by the omicron variant, and we expect a significant increase in the epidemic. It is uncertain whether we will get a flu epidemic in the coming weeks or whether the measures against the corona will slow down the flu virus,” The NIPH wrote in a weekly report.

The health institute also asked hospitals to prepare for more patients due to the wave of Omicron infections it is expecting.

8,385 new Covid-19 cases in Norway

On Wednesday, 8,385 new Covid-19 cases were registered in Norway, 3,978 more than the same day last week. The number of infections is the highest recorded during a single day so far.

Over the last seven days, an average of 4,808 Covid-19 infections have been registered per day. The same average a week ago was 3,377.

In Oslo, 2,075 new infections have been reported over the last 24 hours.

Alcohol ban to remain in place until next week

The alcohol ban, which prohibits the sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants nationwide, will remain in place until next week at the earliest the government has said.

When asked whether he would end the ban by newspaper VG Støre said the current measures would need to remain in place while the government assess the spread of infection over Christmas and New Year’s.

He added the government was working on new measures in the meantime.

“We are working on this now. The measures must be in place for some time, and we must use the days after the New Year to see the extent of the spread of infection,” Støre told the paper.

The government had been under pressure in recent days to lift the ban.

Norway registers lowest number of organ donations in a decade

Last year, 95 organ donations took place, the lowest number for ten years, according to the Organ Donation Foundation.

Last year 374 patients benefitted from the 404 organs given by donors, the foundation said in a press release.

Oslo opens for drop-in vaccinations

All residents of Oslo over 18, regardless of the district they live in, can get a Covid-19 booster jab at the Stovner vaccine centre.

People aged between 18-44 who have already received an appointment date have been asked to wait for their slot rather than attend a drop-in.

Four and a half months or 20 weeks must have passed since the second vaccine dose to become eligible for a booster.