Oslo to offer drop-in Covid boosters to everyone over 18

All residents of Oslo over 18, regardless of the district they live in, can get a booster Covid-19 jab at the Stovner vaccine centre, Oslo Municipality announced on Wednesday.

The municipality said that Stovner has a good capacity for drop-ins and more centres will open in the coming weeks to allow everyone 18 to show up for walk-in jabs.

Currently, boosters with prior appointment are only available for over-65s at other vaccine centres in the capital.

“In Oslo Municipality, we are concerned about making progress with vaccination. We hope and believe that this additional offer will help those who want to have the opportunity to take the vaccine a little earlier, rather than having to wait for their age group to be called for vaccines,” Tina Arnesen, leader of the vaccination program in Oslo, said on the municipality’s website.

People aged between 18-44 who have already received an appointment date have been asked to wait for their slot rather than attend a drop-in.

Four and a half months or 20 weeks must have passed since the second vaccine dose to become eligible for a booster.