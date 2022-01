PM: Covid to affect everyday life in Norway throughout the winter

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has warned the public that they can expect Covid-19 to affect their daily lives throughout the winter. At the same time, he praised the country’s efforts in following national restrictions brought in during December.

“The measures we introduced in December and people’s efforts over the past month have had a good effect. At the same time, booster doses are being given throughout the country, but the next few months will be demanding. The coronavirus will affect our everyday lives throughout the winter,” he told newspaper VG.

He added that there was a large amount of uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, and the public should be prepared for an increase in infections and hospitalisations in the future.

Electric cars made up the majority of new cars sold in Norway last year

EV’s, or electric vehicles, made up just under two-thirds of all new car’s registered in the country during 2021, according to the Information Council for Road Traffic.

Last year 64.5 percent of all new cars sold were battery-powered vehicles, a rise of over 10 percent compared to the year before.

The proportion of new EVs sold was the highest in the world. The Tesla Model 3 was the single best-selling model in 2021.

Omicron dominant in Norway

On Monday, the NIPH announced that the Omicron variant was dominant in Norway. During the last week of 2021, the variant accounted for 65.4 percent of sequenced virus samples—the variant dominated in all counties except Adger.

“The figures show a small increase in the Omicron variant through Christmas, but it is difficult to know whether these figures reflect the actual situation in the last couple of weeks,” Line Vold, director of the infection control department at the NIPH, said in a statement.

Nearly 40,000 vaccine doses were thrown out last year

At least 38,000 coronavirus vaccine doses had to be discarded over the past year, according to regional newspaper Bergens Tidende.

The figures come from the newspaper asking various municipalities around the country how many shots had to be thrown out during 2021.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health told the paper that it was unfortunate that the doses had to be thrown away.

5,233 new Covid-19 cases

On Monday, 5,223 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Norway, 1,483 registered infections more than the same day last week.

Over the last seven days, an average of 3,780 cases has been registered per day. The same average a week prior was 3,374.

Pictured above is the total number of weekly reported Covid-19 cases in Norway throughout the pandemic. Photo by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.