NIPH is unsure how Christmas has affected the spread of Covid-19 infection

Camilla Stoltenberg, director-general of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH), has said that she is apprehensive heading into the new year and is unsure how Christmas and New Year’s have affected the spread of infection in Norway.

Her comments follow infection rates flattening somewhat over the Christmas period and being considerably lower than the record 6,000 plus cases recorded in mid-December.

“We are uncertain about the infection numbers because people behave a little differently during public holidays when it comes to both testing and social contact. It is difficult to say how Christmas will have turned out if we look 2-3 weeks ahead,” she said.

Health chief says it isn’t clear if normal May 17th celebrations can take place this year

Health Director of the Norwegian Directorate of Health, Bjørn Guldvog, has said that it is possible that children’s parades and big crowds may not be a feature of the country’s Constitution Day, or May 17th, celebrations due to Covid-19.

I’m not so sure now. We can have another year without children’s parades and large crowds on May 17th,” he told Radio Station P4.

Line Vold, department director at the NIPH, also said that due to the presence of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, there was a lot of uncertainty over how celebrations could be marked this year.

“There is a lot of uncertainty. That’s what he’s (Bjørn Guldvog) pointing to. We now fear a new wave of infections in January,” Vold told broadcaster TV2.

School term starts

The school term in Norway will get underway in most parts of the country on Monday. Upper secondary schools will reopen at red level and primary schools, secondary schools and kindergartens will reopen at yellow level.

Last week teachers in Norway expressed their frustration at new self-isolation rules that meant that they wouldn’t be required to quarantine during work hours- meaning they could still teach- but will be expected to behave as if they were self-isolating outside of work hours when identified as a close contact of somebody who tests positive for the virus.

Motorists warned of icy driving conditions this week

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute has issued a yellow warning due to the risk of rain freezing and creating difficult driving conditions in southern Norway.

The warning will apply in Oslo, Viken and Innlandet from Monday until Friday.

“Calculate extra time for transport and driving. Use the right tires and drive according to the conditions,” the institute cautioned.

2,907 new Covid-19 cases

On Sunday, 2,907 new Covid-19 infections were registered, which is 693 more than the same day last week. Over the last seven days, an average of 3,174 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Norway. The same average a week before was 3,416 daily cases.

As of Sunday, 314 patients were hospitalised with Covid-19, 19 more than the day before. 107 of those patients were in intensive care, and 74 were on a respirator.

More than 396,000 people have been registered as testing positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Pictured above is the total number of Covid-19 cases recorded each week in Norway since the pandemic began. Source: NIPH