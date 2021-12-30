Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

<p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Rising number of unvaccinated hospital admissions </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">A<a href="https://www.vg.no/nyheter/innenriks/i/v5zBm5/stadig-flere-innlagte-er-uvaksinerte" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> new report from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health</a> (NIPH) has found that a growing proportion of patients admitted to hospitals are unvaccinated.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Over the last three weeks, those unvaccinated against Covid-19 made up a large proportion of those admitted to hospital.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">“Overall, we see that more and more inpatients have not been vaccinated,” Forde Forland, director of the NIPH, told newspaper </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.vg.no/nyheter/innenriks/i/v5zBm5/stadig-flere-innlagte-er-uvaksinerte" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">VG</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Last week, 59 percent of the 175 hospital admissions with Covid as the primary cause for hospitalisation were not vaccinated. 38 percent of admissions were fully vaccinated.</span></p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Around 90 percent of the adult population in Norway has had two doses of a vaccine, meaning the proportion of unvaccinated people who end up in the hospital is larger.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Forland also said that fully vaccinated patients are mostly older people with underlying conditions. The median age for fully vaccinated patients is 80-years-old while the median age for somebody who isn’t vaccinated is around 50.</span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Publisher hit by cyberattack</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Norway’s second-largest media group was hit by a ransomware attack on Wednesday, halting the publication of some of the local newspapers it owns.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Amedia said hackers were demanding a ransom in order to give back control of affected servers.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The company said that it would not enter into a dialogue about the ransom. The company has said that only print editions are affected and that it would still be able to print around 20 of its 100 newspapers.</span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">At least 22 patients hospitalised with Omicron</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">A recent weekly report from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) shows that there have been at least 22 hospital admissions related to the Omicron coronavirus variant.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">However, there may be more as less than half of all patient samples are analysed.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Furthermore, of those 22 admissions, not all patients were hospitalised with Covid as the main cause for ending up in hospital.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The NIPH also said that it believed that strict measures were still needed.</span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">4,407 new Covid-19 cases </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">On Wednesday, 4,407 new Covid-19 cases were registered in Norway. That is 117 more than the same day a week before.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Over the past seven days, an average of 3,377 new Covid-19 infections have been registered per day. The same average a week prior was 4,152 daily infections.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">As of Wednesday, 323 patients were in the hospital with Covid-19. 118 of those patients are in intensive care, and 79 are on a respirator.</span></p><p><img class="size-full wp-image-670755" src="https://www.thelocal.no/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/number-of-reported-covid-19-1.jpeg" alt="Pictured is the total number of Covid-19 cases in Norway throughout the pandemic. " width="646" height="431" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit">Above you can see the total number of weekly Covid-19 cases registered in Norway throughout the pandemic.</div>
