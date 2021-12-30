Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

Rising number of unvaccinated hospital admissions

A new report from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) has found that a growing proportion of patients admitted to hospitals are unvaccinated.

Over the last three weeks, those unvaccinated against Covid-19 made up a large proportion of those admitted to hospital.

“Overall, we see that more and more inpatients have not been vaccinated,” Forde Forland, director of the NIPH, told newspaper VG.

Last week, 59 percent of the 175 hospital admissions with Covid as the primary cause for hospitalisation were not vaccinated. 38 percent of admissions were fully vaccinated.

Around 90 percent of the adult population in Norway has had two doses of a vaccine, meaning the proportion of unvaccinated people who end up in the hospital is larger.

Forland also said that fully vaccinated patients are mostly older people with underlying conditions. The median age for fully vaccinated patients is 80-years-old while the median age for somebody who isn’t vaccinated is around 50.

Publisher hit by cyberattack

Norway’s second-largest media group was hit by a ransomware attack on Wednesday, halting the publication of some of the local newspapers it owns.

Amedia said hackers were demanding a ransom in order to give back control of affected servers.

The company said that it would not enter into a dialogue about the ransom. The company has said that only print editions are affected and that it would still be able to print around 20 of its 100 newspapers.

At least 22 patients hospitalised with Omicron

A recent weekly report from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) shows that there have been at least 22 hospital admissions related to the Omicron coronavirus variant.

However, there may be more as less than half of all patient samples are analysed.

Furthermore, of those 22 admissions, not all patients were hospitalised with Covid as the main cause for ending up in hospital.

The NIPH also said that it believed that strict measures were still needed.

4,407 new Covid-19 cases

On Wednesday, 4,407 new Covid-19 cases were registered in Norway. That is 117 more than the same day a week before.

Over the past seven days, an average of 3,377 new Covid-19 infections have been registered per day. The same average a week prior was 4,152 daily infections.

As of Wednesday, 323 patients were in the hospital with Covid-19. 118 of those patients are in intensive care, and 79 are on a respirator.

Above you can see the total number of weekly Covid-19 cases registered in Norway throughout the pandemic.