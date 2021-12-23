Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

<p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Tax authorities admit giving politicians wrong advice on commuter housing </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The Prime Ministers office allowed politicians to avoid being taxed on commuter homes when renting out their own property due to incorrect guidance from the Norwegian Tax Administration. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The tax authority has apologised for issuing the incorrect guidance and has insisted that politicians who rent out their own homes while receiving commuter housing must be taxed on the commuter home. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"The Tax Administration's guidance has, on the whole, been clear, but we see that in our letter to SMK (the PM's office) in November 2020, we, unfortunately, gave incorrect guidance on the question of whether a commuter can rent out parts of his own housing unit at home and at the same time get tax-free commuter housing," Lene Marie Ringså told regional newspaper </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.adressa.no/pluss/nyheter/2021/12/20/Skatteetaten-innr%C3%B8mmer-%C3%A5-ha-gitt-feil-skatter%C3%A5d-til-regjeringen-24950768.ece?rs6968201640197254375&t=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Adressavisen</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">. </span></p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Politicians use of the commuter housing scheme has been under immense scrutiny since September over claims that MP's have grossly misused the scheme. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Oslo named the costliest city to rent</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Oslo is the most expensive city in Norway to rent a 2-bedroom property in Oslo, according to </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.ssb.no/priser-og-prisindekser/boligpriser-og-boligprisindekser/statistikk/leiemarkedsundersokelsen/artikler/oslo-har-det-dyreste-leiemarkedet-i-norge" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Statistics Norway's rental market survey for 2021</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">A two-bedroom property in Oslo and Bærum cots on average 12,310 in rent per month. This is 29 percent higher than the national average price for a property of the same size- </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Bergen and Trondheim, the average price for a 2-room home was NOK 9,510 and NOK 9,780 in 2021, respectively.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">There were significant differences not just between cities but also between parts of each city. For example, a two-room dwelling in Frogner, Ullern, Sentrum and St. Hanshaugen would be around 1,500 kroner a month more expensive in rent than a place in Søndre Nordstrand, Grorud, Stovner and Alna. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Kristiansand and Stavanger were the cheapest cities to rent in Norway. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The Crown Prince's family to participate in video game Christmas event</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Norway's royals have agreed to be avatars during a Christmas celebration in the computer game Minecraft. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">It will be the second time that the Crown Prince has appeared as an avatar during a celebration event. They participated in a May 17th celebration, which 37,000 people attended last year. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"During the celebration on Christmas Eve, the Crown Prince's family will be represented in the game with Minecraft avatars. During the day, they will give a speech, welcome, and wish everyone who has a Merry Christmas," The organisers wrote in a press release. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The Crown Prince's speech was written in advance and will be delivered via the in-game chat function.</span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">4,290 new Covid-19 cases in Norway. </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">On Wednesday, 4,920 new Covid-19 cases were registered in Norway. That is 1,451 infections fewer than the same day a week before. In addition, 316 patients were hospitalised with Covid-19, 21 fewer than the day before. </span></p>[caption id="attachment_670021" align="alignnone" width="646"]<img class="wp-image-670021 size-full" src="https://www.thelocal.no/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/number-of-reported-covid-15-2.jpeg" alt="Total number of Covid-19 cases in Norway. " width="646" height="431" /> <em>Pictured is the total number of weekly Covid-19 cases in Norway throughout the pandemic. Source: Norwegian Institute of Public Health. </em>[/caption]
