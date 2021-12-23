How much does it cost to rent in Norway’s major cities? 

Oslo is the expensive city in Norway in terms of rent, according to Statistics Norway’s rental market survey for 2021.

A 50 square-metre 2-room dwelling in Oslo or Bærum would cost around 12,310 kroner per month in rent. This is 29 percent higher than the national average for a similar home.

The survey took into account the estimated price of renting in different districts of the capital. For example, in ​​Frogner, Ullern, Sentrum and St. Hanshaugen, the monthly rent is expected to be around 12,700 kroner per month. In contrast, similar housing in Søndre Nordstrand, Grorud, Stovner and Alna will cost approximately 11,200 kroner per month.

The city also had the highest number of professional landlords, according to the survey. Just over 40 percent of those who participated in the survey in Oslo said they were renting from a full-time landlord. In Bergen and Tronheim, the number of those renting from professional landlords was 29 percent and 35 percent, respectively.

Trondheim was the second costliest city to rent, depending on the part of town, with Midtbyen, Østbyen and Nedre Elvehavn areas of the city estimated to cost between 10,500 per month and rental property in Lerkendal and Heimdal estimated to average around 9,900 kroner.

Tromsø, lovingly referred to as the ‘Paris of the north’, was the next most expensive place to call home for renters. The average cost in the city was around 10,500 kroner a month.

Bergen is the fourth most expensive place to rent, with a dwelling in Bergenhus costing the same as the most popular parts of Trondheim and Tromsø. However, its other districts averaged around 9,300 kroner per month, making the city cheaper overall than Trondheim and Tromsø.

Stavanger was the second least expensive city to rent, with a two-bedroom place estimated to set renters back 8,900 kroner per month.

According to the survey, Kristiansand was the cheapest city for tenants, with a 2-room dwelling coming in at around 8,000 kroner in 2021. The price of renting in the town was also estimated to have fallen by more than 10 percent since 2020.