Where in Norway will there be a white Christmas this year?

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute has published its Christmas forecast and it’s good news for those in the north, the east and living inland if they want a white Christmas, but bad news for those on the coast and in the west.

Following untypical mild weather in large parts of Norway over the past couple of weeks, a cold snap is expected nationwide in the run-up to Christmas. The coldest temperatures will be found in parts of Finnmark, where temperatures could dip below -30 degrees Celsius.

The plummeting temperatures aren’t just restricted to the north, as most of the country will experience a cold end to December following more mild weather earlier this month.

Vi går en kjølig uke i møte, og de fleste steder vil få kjenne på minusgradene ❄️ Det blir gradvis kaldere, og kaldest ser det ut til å bli på Finnmarksvidda med omkring 30 minus! Også i indre strøk av Østlandet kan det bli 20-25 minusgrader 🥶 pic.twitter.com/vOMuaKBEGc — Meteorologene (@Meteorologene) December 20, 2021

Those hoping for a white Christmas in Trøndelag and further north will, perhaps unsurprisingly, see their wishes granted this year, as is the case most years.

Areas with higher elevation and further inland are the most likely to see the horizon blanketed in snow. However, snowfall is expected to stretch further out to coastal areas, which are comparatively milder during the winter months.

“It looks like there will be some snowfall, and it is cool that there will be snow quite far down to the coast,” Solsvik Vågane from the Norwegian Meteorological Institute told newspaper VG.

In Eastern parts of Norway and Oslo, a white Christmas will potentially be on the cards due to the chilly weather making it more likely for the precipitation to come in the form of snow rather than rain.

Below is the meteorological institute’s Christmas forecast for south-east Norway. Areas with snow-covered Christmas trees are likely to see a white Christmas and those without snow probably won’t.

Skal du være på Sør- eller Østlandet i jula, må du nok inn i landet eller opp på fjellet for å finne hvit jul ❄️ På kysten blir det nok litt for mildt, kanskje et julebad er på sin plass her? 🏊 pic.twitter.com/hMDTcxq1bt — Meteorologene (@Meteorologene) December 20, 2021

Vågane said that while a bit of snow could be expected on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve, it was unclear whether it would settle.

“It looks like there will be a little sprinkle on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It will be a thin sprinkle, but it can create a bit of a Christmas atmosphere,” the meteorologist said.

In west Norway, temperatures will hover around zero, meaning rain is possible for cities like Bergen and Stavanger.