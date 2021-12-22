Travellers from Norway without Covid booster face Austrian quarantine

This quarantine can be ended after five days at the earliest with a negative PCR test result, with the day of arrival being counted as ‘day zero’.

People who are allowed to enter can avoid the quarantine only if they have received a booster vaccination and also show a negative PCR test on arrival. Neither a PCR test nor a booster shot alone is sufficient to avoid quarantine.

Everyone entering Austria needs to provide proof of full vaccination or recovery. This still applies for the virus variant countries.

The rules for children remain unchanged, so children under 12 can enter without these proofs and should follow the same rules as the adult accompanying them.

For non-EU citizens travelling for non-essential purposes, which would include for example many Brits hoping to visit family in Austria over the holiday season as well as ski tourists, entry will generally not be possible.

Being listed as a virus variant country can also mean that travel options are reduced and many flights cancelled, so that even for people still allowed to enter Austria, this would become more difficult in practice.

READ ALSO: Increased sick leave forces Nordic airline SAS to cancel flights