The number of Omicron cases in Norway has quadrupled over the past week

The number of registered Omicron Covid-19 variant infections in Norway has quadrupled in one week, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health’s (NIPH) director Camilla Stoltenberg.

Last Monday, just over 900 people tested positive with the variant, whereas, by Tuesday evening, 3,781 Omicron infections had been registered.

“It is a quadrupling in just over a week,” Camilla Stoltenberg, director of the NIPH, said at a government press conference.

She added that nothing could be done to stop the spread of Omicron but hoped that the transmission of the variant could be slowed.

Norwegians want sporty gifts this Christmas

Sporty gifts, mobile phones, and smartwatches are at the top of Norwegians Christmas lists this year, according to the analysis of imports from Statistics Norway.

The data collection firm looks at the imports of goods into Norway in the months before Christmas to pick up some hints on what the public have on their wish lists this year.

Similar to previous years, mobile phones, speakers and smartwatches are among the most heavily imported goods.

However, sporty gifts may be back in fashion as following a few years of decline, 63 percent more alpine skis have been imported this year than last year. The import of snowboards also rose.

PM: Booster vaccine target within reach

The government has set about trying to offer a booster dose or give a third jab within in the next two weeks and then offer everyone over 18 a refresher by February, and are apparently on course to achieve that goal, according to Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

“That means we are within reach,” he told public broadcaster NRK on Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Norway says Covid-19 booster jab ‘not needed’ after two doses plus infection

4,799 new Covid-19 cases in Norway

On Tuesday, 4,799 new Covid-19 cases were registered in Norway. This is 267 more new cases than the seven-day rolling average. However, it is 1,204 infections lower than the same day last week.

As of Tuesday, 337 patients were in hospital with Covid-19, which is 36 fewer than the day before.