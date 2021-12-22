Norwegian word of the day: Marsipan gris

<p><b>Why do I need to know this word? </b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Norwegian traditions and celebrations around this time of year are packed with both charm, fatty meat, and confusing words for foreigners. Case in point – </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">marsipan gris</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><p><b>What does it mean?</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">marsipan gris</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">, or marzipan pig, is just that: a pig figurine made out of marzipan. The confectionary animal is popularly used as a prize given to the winner of Christmas games at holiday gatherings. </span></p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Perhaps the most popular Christmas game this almondy tasting pig is linked to is the<em> Riskrem</em> challenge. </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Riskrem</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> or “rice porridge” is a creamy dessert served cold with a fruit-based coulis drizzled on top. A shaved almond is often hidden in the serving bowl filled with<em> riskrem</em>. And whoever discovers the almond in their bowl receives a traditional pig made out of marzipan as their prize. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Wanting to purchase a</span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> marispan gris</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> for yourself or as a gift? No problem. They shouldn’t be too hard to find. Marzipan pigs pop up in various sizes in many food, confectionery, and specialty shops throughout Norway during the holiday season. </span></p><p><b>The history behind the pig</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Marzipan is a paste made of almond, milk, and sugar and is a very popular sweet to consume around Christmas time. In Norway, <a href="https://www.orkla.com/news/nidars-julemarsipan-a-proud-tradition-for-100-years/">more than 10 million marzipan pigs</a> are consumed annually. In fact, the taste of marzipan may evoke even more holiday nostalgia than </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">pepperkake</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">, or “gingerbread” for many Norwegians. It is traditional to make figurines – including the famous pig – at home out of marzipan. Or you can choose to purchase one. But why a pig? Back in the medieval times, farmers who had a lot of pigs were considered lucky. Today, if you are given a marzipan pig, it means you are lucky. </span></p>
Member comments