Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

<p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Early signs that Covid measures may be having an effect </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">A week on from the Norwegian government tightening Covid restrictions by asking people to work from home where possible and prohibiting the sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants nationwide, the early signs indicate that the measures may be working. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The first sign the measures have worked have been infections decreasing slightly. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"I think it is an effect of the measures we have had. In addition, we have vaccinated quite a few with the third dose, which we will soon see signs of in the hospital admission numbers," Espen Nakstad, assistant director of health at the Norwegian Directorate of Health, told broadcaster </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.tv2.no/nyheter/14442359/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">TV2</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">However, he added that things would remain uncertain in the short term due to the Omicron variant. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"We had expected a decrease in infection with the measures we have implemented. The question is how many will be infected and hospitalised with Omicron in the time to come," Nakstad said. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Several factors to influence infection rates in the coming weeks</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The Christmas holidays are among several factors that will affect infection rates in Norway in the coming weeks, according to chief physician of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, Preben Aavitsland. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The health institute is expecting the spread of infection to slow over the Christmas holiday as many are not at work or attending school or university. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Aavitsland also said that he expected people to behave over the Christmas holidays and follow the government's rules and recommendations. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"We think people will mainly follow the recommendations and rules," Aavitsland told newspaper </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.vg.no/nyheter/innenriks/i/PoenJe/dette-vil-paavirke-smittetallene-fremover" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">VG</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">People testing themselves due to the holidays, a low supply of self-tests and long response times may also influence infection rates over the next few weeks, Aavitsland said. </span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20211220/norway-says-covid-19-booster-jab-not-needed-after-two-doses-plus-infection/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Norway says Covid-19 booster jab 'not needed' after two doses plus infection</a></strong></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">4,041 new Covid-19 cases in Norway</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">On Monday, 4041 new coronavirus cases were registered in Norway. That is 823 fewer than the same day the week before. Over the last week, an average of 4,531 new infections have been reported daily. The same figure a week ago was 4,733. </span></p>[caption id="attachment_669668" align="alignnone" width="646"]<img class="wp-image-669668 size-full" src="https://www.thelocal.no/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/number-of-reported-covid-15.jpeg" alt="Pictured is the total number of weekly Covid-19 cases throughout the pandemic. " width="646" height="431" /> <em>Pictured above is the total number of Covid-19 cases registered in Norway throughout the pandemic. Source: Norwegian Institute of Public Health. </em>[/caption]
