Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

Early signs that Covid measures may be having an effect

A week on from the Norwegian government tightening Covid restrictions by asking people to work from home where possible and prohibiting the sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants nationwide, the early signs indicate that the measures may be working.

The first sign the measures have worked have been infections decreasing slightly.

“I think it is an effect of the measures we have had. In addition, we have vaccinated quite a few with the third dose, which we will soon see signs of in the hospital admission numbers,” Espen Nakstad, assistant director of health at the Norwegian Directorate of Health, told broadcaster TV2.

However, he added that things would remain uncertain in the short term due to the Omicron variant.

“We had expected a decrease in infection with the measures we have implemented. The question is how many will be infected and hospitalised with Omicron in the time to come,” Nakstad said.

Several factors to influence infection rates in the coming weeks

The Christmas holidays are among several factors that will affect infection rates in Norway in the coming weeks, according to chief physician of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, Preben Aavitsland.

The health institute is expecting the spread of infection to slow over the Christmas holiday as many are not at work or attending school or university.

Aavitsland also said that he expected people to behave over the Christmas holidays and follow the government’s rules and recommendations.

“We think people will mainly follow the recommendations and rules,” Aavitsland told newspaper VG.

People testing themselves due to the holidays, a low supply of self-tests and long response times may also influence infection rates over the next few weeks, Aavitsland said.

READ ALSO: Norway says Covid-19 booster jab ‘not needed’ after two doses plus infection

4,041 new Covid-19 cases in Norway

On Monday, 4041 new coronavirus cases were registered in Norway. That is 823 fewer than the same day the week before. Over the last week, an average of 4,531 new infections have been reported daily. The same figure a week ago was 4,733.