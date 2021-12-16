Sweden to restrict travel from Norway ahead of Christmas holidays

From December 21st, people travelling to Sweden from Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland will be required to show a valid Covid certificate, reports Swedish news agency TT.

“We’re seeing an increased spread of infection in Europe but also in our neighbouring countries, and in Sweden, a Covid pass is currently required for entry from all countries apart from the Nordics,” Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told TT on Thursday.

Under current Swedish rules, all arrivals must show either an EU vaccine certificate or a vaccine certificate from a so-called “approved” country, alternatively a negative test no older than 72 hours or proof of recovery from Covid-19 – the exact rules depend on which country you’re travelling from, and some categories of travellers are exempt from the rules.

Currently, travellers from Norway and the other Nordics are exempt from those entry rules.

But from December 21st, this rule will apply to everyone travelling from, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland.

Sweden currently has the lowest rate of new Covid-19 infections in the Nordics. It has one of the lowest testing rates, but it also has a comparatively low number of hospitalisations. The number of new cases is on a sharp increase in Sweden, however.

Norway saw 5,741 new Covid-19 cases registered on Wednesday, 482 more than the same day the week before.

8,773 new Covid-19 infections in total were registered in Denmark on Wednesday, a new record for the pandemic.

Additionally, Andersson said that Norwegian citizens and residents travelling to Sweden follow the rules that apply in Norway while in the country.

“Do not move the party across the border,” Andersson said.

On Wednesday Covid restrictions in Norway were tightened and a national ban on the sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants was introduced, alongside the order for people to work from home.

These measures were in addition to the reintroduction of social distancing and use of facemasks and a recommendation to cut down on social gatherings and have a maximum of 10 visitors at home.