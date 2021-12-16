Should I cancel my trip to Norway this Christmas? 

<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The Covid-19 pandemic has made travelling to see loved ones a lot harder and a lot less straightforward over the past 18 months. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">For people wishing to travel to Norway, this has been especially difficult as the country had been closed to large groups of travellers for large parts of the year. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Restrictions on who can travel to Norway <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20211122/norway-confirms-end-to-covid-19-rules-banning-arrivals-from-certain-countries/">were eventually lifted completely last month</a> but</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> entry rules remain in place for travellers and have been tightened in recent weeks.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Additionally, cases have been soaring in the Nordic country in recent weeks. <a href="https://www.fhi.no/en/id/infectious-diseases/coronavirus/daily-reports/daily-reports-COVID19/#table-pagination-18148791" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Weekly infections have increased eight-fold since October. </a>Several new restrictions have been implemented to try and curb infections and the government has warned that it will not hesitate to introduce more in the future. </span></p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">As a result many may be wondering whether they should reconsider travelling to Norway. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">What is the infection situation in Norway? </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Norway currently has one the highest infection rates found anywhere in Europe. The country is registering an average of 901 daily Covid-19 infections per one million people. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">This is almost twice the European average. Of the countries covered by The Local, only Denmark and Switzerland currently have a higher rate of daily cases. </span></p><p><iframe style="width: 100%; height: 600px; border: 0px none;" src="https://ourworldindata.org/explorers/coronavirus-data-explorer?zoomToSelection=true&time=2021-09-01..latest&facet=none&pickerSort=desc&pickerMetric=new_cases_smoothed_per_million&Metric=Confirmed+cases&Interval=7-day+rolling+average&Relative+to+Population=true&Align+outbreaks=false&country=GBR~DEU~FRA~Europe~NOR~ESP~AUT~SWE~ITA~DNK~CHE&hideControls=true"></iframe></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Health authorities meanwhile <a href="https://www.fhi.no/nyheter/2021/oppdatert-risikovurdering-omikronvarianten/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">expect the Omicron variant to become dominant in Norway within weeks</a>, due to early research indicating it spreads faster than the currently-dominant Delta variant. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The Omicron variant currently makes up more than 17.61 percent of all Covid cases in Norway according to <a href="https://ourworldindata.org/covid-cases" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Our World in Data</a>.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">However, early <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-12-15/omicron-infects-70-times-faster-but-is-less-severe-study-says" target="_blank" rel="noopener">reports</a> suggest that the Omicron variant could lead to milder disease than the Delta variant. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">What are the travel rules? </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">All travellers over the age of 16 must register their journey to Norway on the </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://reg.entrynorway.no/?lang=en" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">government’s website</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">. This applies regardless of vaccination status or prior immunity. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Pre-departure Covid-19 tests are required for people who are not fully vaccinated or have not recovered from the virus in the previous six months. This also applies to travellers without a valid Covid-19 health pass. Children under-18 won’t need to test before travel. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Norway currently only recognises health passes compatible with the EU scheme and digital certificates from the United Kingdom and a handful of </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.regjeringen.no/en/topics/koronavirus-covid-19/travel-to-norway/id2791503/?expand=factbox2871368" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">other non-EEA countries</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> as proof of vaccination or having recovered from the disease. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Fully vaccinated travellers with an approved health pass will not need to test before departing.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Regardless of vaccine status, prior infection or health pass, </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.thelocal.no/20211203/norway-tightens-covid-19-testing-rules-for-travellers/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">all travellers will need to test for Covid-19 after arriving in Norway</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">. In most cases, this can be done at the border in the form of a rapid antigen test, especially at airports. Travellers must wait for results at the test centre. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In instances where there isn’t a test station at the border, for example, some land borders,</span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.thelocal.no/20211203/queues-form-at-norwegian-borders-after-new-covid-19-test-rules-take-effect/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> or in the event of queues</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, some travellers will be sent home with rapid antigen tests.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Arrivals who aren’t fully vaccinated, have not recovered from coronavirus within the last half a year or do not have an approved health pass will also need to quarantine. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The quarantine period is set at ten days. However, you can end quarantine after returning a negative PCR test taken no sooner than three days after arrival. This means, typically, you can expect an isolation period of around five to six days, depending on the length of time it takes to process your test.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Quarantine hotels are not mandatory, and you can spend the isolation period at home provided you have access to a private room and can social distance. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">What are the Covid-19 rules? </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Currently, there are several measures in place that will impact people visiting the country. You will need to social distance and wear a face mask in shops, restaurants and other venues, on public transport, in taxis and shopping centres.</span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20211208/key-points-what-are-norways-covid-rules-this-christmas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">What are Norway’s Covid rules this Christmas? </a></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Furthermore, the sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants is prohibited nationwide, meaning you won’t be able to have a glass of wine while eating out, for example. A more significant knock-on effect of this is that several businesses may choose to close their doors entirely as the company is not profitable without the sale of alcohol. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">This will make it harder to find a place to eat, especially during the week. Restaurants also have to register guests' contact information in case there is a Covid outbreak, meaning there is a possibility you may need to isolate after being identified as a close contact by contact tracers. This could throw a spanner in the works of any plans to travel home. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Being contact traced could present a problem for visitors, even if they are vaccinated, as there are no exemptions for being jabbed. </span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20211215/what-are-current-rules-for-covid-19-self-isolation-in-norway/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">What are the current rules for Covid-19 self-isolation in Norway?</a></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">There is also a recommendation that gatherings are limited to 10 guests (20 are allowed on Christmas Eve or one party), although this isn’t legally binding. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Covid-19 health passes certificates aren’t currently being used, but municipalities have the power to implement them. Ski lifts and winter sports activities remain open. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The measures will be in place until mid-January but could be tightened further if the situation requires. </span></p>
