What are the current rules for Covid-19 self-isolation in Norway?

New rules for self-isolating came into effect in Norway on December 15th, along with a nationwide ban on the sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants.

The new rules for self-isolating after coming into contact with somebody with Covid mark the third time that the restrictions have been tweaked in recent weeks.

Does the Covid variant affect the self-isolation period?

The quarantine rules and length of time you need to self-isolate for will not change depending on which variant of Covid-19 you contract.

When the Omicron coronavirus variant first emerged in Norway, close contacts and household members of those with or suspected to be infected with the variant were asked to isolate for longer. This is no longer the case.

Who has to quarantine?

For obvious reasons, those who test positive for Covid-19 will be required to self-isolate. After that, those who share a household with the infected person, including flatmates who share a common kitchen and bathroom, will also need to quarantine themselves.

Close contacts of those who test positive for the virus also need to self-isolate. Anyone who has spent more than 15 minutes and within two metres of somebody who tests positive for Covid is considered a close contact.

Close contacts are typically friends, colleagues or classmates. Contact tracing services will also consider those sitting nearby in restaurants and the like as close contacts. In the event of larger outbreaks, municipalities will use their discretion to decide who counts as close contact, even if it is unclear how close and sustained the contact was.

This applies regardless of vaccination status.

How long is the isolation period?

People who return a positive coronavirus test will need to quarantine themselves for six days starting from when they tested positive. The isolation will be a minimum of six days but will not end until the person has been fever-free for at least 24 hours without using a fever-reducing medicine.

Household members will need to isolate before testing themselves after seven days. Close contacts must isolate for three days before taking a test. After that, however, they will need to be in what’s known as “leisure quarantine”. This means they can go to work, although they are expected to behave as if they are in quarantine outside of work hours. After day seven, they will test again, and all quarantine obligations end.

If the test returns positive, then the quarantine rules for those infected with the virus will apply.

What are the rules in quarantine?

You will need to stay at home and only perform necessary errands that others can not do. This means you can’t go to work and you need to avoid public transport.

You are allowed to go for a walk, but you need to distance yourself from others.

You will also need to social distance at home, stay in a separate room and use a different bathroom if possible. You are also encouraged to frequently clean surfaces that are often touched.

Is anybody exempt?

There is no exemption from self-isolating as a household member or close contact if you are vaccinated. However, some groups are exempt.

Everyone who has had Covid-19 in the previous three months can skip the isolation period. The same goes for those who have received a booster vaccine dose at least a week before coming into contact with someone with Covid. They will need to test themselves each day with a home test or a PCR test every other day for seven days.

Employees who have essential societal functions are not required to isolate, provided they test negative before starting work throughout the isolation period.

Close contacts under 18 years of age will not need to isolate but are recommended to test for Covid-19.