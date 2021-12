New Covid measures take effect

A nationwide ban on alcohol being sold in bars, restaurants and similar venues takes effect today. People will also need to work from home wherever possible.

Also among the measures introduced are tighter rules for self-isolation meaning close contacts will need to quarantine for longer, regardless of the Covid variant involved. Previously tighter isolation periods only applied when Omicron was or was suspected to be involved.

The tighter restrictions come following weeks of rising Covid-19 infections and several outbreaks of the Omicron Covid-19 variant. The new rules will be in place for four weeks.

Tomorrow schools in Norway will move to either the yellow or red level.

Another daily infection record set

On Tuesday, 6,003 Covid-19 infections were registered in Norway. That is 3,644 cases more than the same day last week. Over the last seven days, an average of 4,856 coronavirus infections have been recovered daily. The same average a week before was 3,844.

On Tuesday, 363 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised with the virus.

People more worried about Covid-19

People feel less safe and are more concerned about the current infection situation in Norway, the weekly survey on Covid-19 from the Norwegian Directorate of Health has revealed.

When asked if they felt safe, 67 percent of respondents said yes. However, this figure has dropped from 74 percent the week before.

Similarly, 71 percent said that everything was pretty good overall, down from 79 percent the week before when asked about the overall situation. This is the lowest proportion of respondents to think the overall situation was pretty good since the beginning of March this year.

Word of the year announced

Sportvasking, or sports washing, has been named this year’s Norwegian word of the year by the Language Council.

The word has risen to prominence because several major sporting events next year are due to be held in countries accused of sports washing, the process of a nation trying to clean its image on the international stage by hosting a prestigious tournament.

Another example of sports washing is regimes or companies purchasing or sponsoring teams to improve their public perception.

Sports washing has been hot on the agenda in Norway, especially regarding next year’s World Cup in Qatar. The players for the Norwegian national team have had several on-pitch protests to highlight the working conditions of migrant workers building stadiums in Qatar. Furthermore, this spring, the Norwegian Football Federation held a vote over whether it should boycott next years World Cup.