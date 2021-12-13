KEY POINTS: How Norway’s government plans to halve your energy bill this winter 

Following months of rising energy prices across the country and records being set for energy costs in the south of Norway throughout the winter, the government has said it would foot half the bill when the spot price exceeds 70 øre per Kilowatt hour.

“Today, the government can present an answer to the electricity crisis many in Norway are experiencing. Now the community is standing up for one another,” Jonas Gahr Støre said at a press conference.

The scheme will cost the government up to 5 billion kroner, according to finance minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum.

The proposal is still subject to the vote but has received the support of several other parties which want to see it pass through parliament as soon as possible.

How much will covered by the government?

The government will cover half the bill on energy prices above a monthly average of 70 øre per kilowatt-hour. However, this only applies to those on a spot price agreement. The spot price is the raw cost of energy paid by exchanges and energy firms.

The discount could help save households thousands of kroner this winter. For example if a house consumes 3,280 killowatt-hours of energy in a month at an average price of 120 øre per Kilowatt-hour they will receive a discount of just over 1,000 kroner on their energy bill for that month.

The deduction will appear on your bill and will be done automatically.

How long will the scheme last?

If implemented, the scheme will apply from December until March 2022. The deductions will appear on the bill for December, which will arrive in the new year.

Who is eligible?

The scheme will only apply to primary residences and not cabins or holiday homes.

Furthermore, housing associations with a shared meter will not receive government assistance from the state.

This means those in apartments where there’s a collective electric and water bill will not benefit from the scheme.

Are there any other rules?

Yes, there will be a consumption limit on the bills. Households will only receive support for consumption up to 5,000-kilowatt-hours. You will be required to pay the total price of any consumption past this limit.

In addition to this scheme, students who can document electricity expenses will receive 3,000 kroner in extra loans, with 1,200 kroner converted into a scholarship.

The social allowance for housing will also be increased by 1,500 months per month until March to help with energy costs.