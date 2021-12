Why do I need to know this?

Det finnes ikke dårlig vær, bare dårlige klær is as much of a mentality in the Norwegian society as it is a popular expression. Norwegians refuse to use bad weather as an excuse to not be outside and enjoy nature.

If they did, then you might not see many of them for months on end.

What does it mean?

Directly translated to English, Det finnes ikke dårlig vær, bare dårlige klær means, “there is no such thing as poor weather, just inappropriate clothes”.

Norwegians in general are pragmatic and active individuals. And you can see this in what they wear throughout the four seasons. For many locals, fashion choices and clothing trends are deeply rooted in being protected and prepared for harsh weather conditions. Even in the more trendy areas of bigger urban cities. Thick soled boots trump high heels. You likely won’t catch a glimpse of a bare shoulder for months during the winter. Because thick woolen sweaters are the popular and practical choice.

How do I use this expression?

The expression is often stated during the winter. But you can also use it in reference to choosing the right item of gear or clothing for an outside activity like hiking or fishing. It’s a reminder to dress in layers and to bring an extra pair of dry socks.

You will often hear the popular expression, det finnes ikke dårlig vær, bare dårlige klær as a response to someone who is skeptical spending time outside.

It’s also a declaration you would say to yourself or those in your vicinity as you peer through a window caked in frost. It’s a reminder that being prepared is key. And if you want to enjoy all the breathtaking beauty Norway has to offer, wearing the appropriate clothing for the weather and the days plan is a great way to start.