Norway’s BankID not sure when issues will be resolved

BankID users with the app and code chip are facing a third day of issues signing into the service, and the electronic ID firm said that it was unsure what was causing the issues.

“We are very concerned about delivering a stable service, and we are in no way satisfied with the situation,” Øyvind Brekke, from BankID, said to financial media site E24.

The service is used for banking and payment services, such as Vipps, and for accessing public and municipal services such as the Norwegian Tax Administration and Helsenorge.

The firm said it was working with its technical supplier DXC, which it switched to from Nets in October, to find a solution.

“We are having ongoing crisis meetings with the suppliers and hope it will help find out what the problem is and find a solution,” Brekke said.

“At present, we do not know exactly where the problem lies. It is a complex service with very high-security requirements and long value chains. Considerations for operations can also not compromise security,” Brekke explained.

Brekke asked users to remain patient while BankID worked on the issue. He also suggested asking users to avoid using the app between the hours of 9am and 7pm to try and get the most stable experience and get the best luck of logging in.

Unfortunately for frustrated users, it isn’t clear when the issues could be resolved.

“I do not currently want to answer that question since we are still troubleshooting. It is too early to say when we can be ready,” Brekke said.